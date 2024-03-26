Action urged to tackle ‘cancer care crisis’ as waiting times performance falls

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Action urged to tackle ‘cancer care crisis’ as waiting times performance falls

By Press Association
NHS Scotland’s performance against key cancer waiting times fell again in the final three months of 2023 (PA)
The Scottish Government is being urged to tackle the country’s “cancer care crisis” after performance against key waiting times standards fell again.

Labour health spokeswoman Dame Jackie Baillie made the plea after Public Health Scotland data showed less than three-quarters of patients start receiving treatment within 62 days of first being referred for help when cancer is suspected.

With Labour, the Tories and the Liberal Democrats all demanding action from Health Secretary Neil Gray, Dame Jackie said: “Scotland is in the grips of a cancer care crisis with targets being missed again and again.

“Thousands of Scots are waiting far too long to get the cancer care that they desperately need while SNP Government targets are broken across the country.”

The Scottish Government has set the target of 95% of patients starting treatment within 62 days of first being referred, but this has not been met since the final three months of 2012.

Scottish Labour health spokeswoman Dame Jackie Baillie (Fraser Bremner/Scottish Daily Mail/PA)

The latest figures, covering the final quarter of 2023, show that of the 4,457 people referred, 71.1% of patients started receiving treatment within the target time.

That was down from 71.9% in the previous quarter, Public Health Scotland said, and below the 83.7% of patients who started treatment within the target time in the last three months of 2019, prior to the Covid pandemic.

In the period October to December 2023, only one health board – NHS Orkney – met the 62-day standard, with 100% of patients starting cancer treatment within this time.

In NHS Shetland, only 50% of patients started cancer treatment within two months of first being referred, while in NHS Grampian the figure was 54.4%.

A second target that 95% of cancer patients should start any treatment within 31 days of a decision being made to treat them was “narrowly missed”, Public Health Scotland said.

This target was achieved for 94.1% of the 6,829 eligible patients during the period October to December last year. That was down from 94.9% the previous quarter, and compares to 96.5% in the final quarter of 2019.

Dame Jackie said: “We know the pandemic led to an increase of undiagnosed cancer cases, but the Government’s promises on recovery in cancer services are meaningless as far too many patients are not seen within the performance standard.

“Cancer is Scotland’s biggest killer, and we know that early detection and treatment leads to better outcomes – but the fact is that the SNP Government’s failure to support NHS staff is creating a cancer care timebomb.”

Conservative health spokesman Dr Sandesh Gulhane said: “Scotland continues to face a terrifying ticking timebomb of cancer cases on the SNP’s watch.

“It should be a source of shame for them that well over a quarter of cancer patients are waiting over two months to begin treatment.

“Everyone knows someone who has been diagnosed with this awful disease and how critical it is to start treatment quickly to boost their chances of survival.

“Successive SNP health secretaries have failed to meet this target for over a decade and cannot hide behind Covid as an excuse for these shocking stats.

“Neil Gray must get a grip on cancer waiting times urgently, otherwise more patients will face the devastating consequences.”

Mr Gray said while the NHS “remains under pressure”, more patients are being treated than before the pandemic.

Opposition politicians demanded action from Health Secretary Neil Gray (Jane Barlow/PA)

He added: “We’re treating more patients on 62 and 31-day pathways than before the Covid-19 pandemic – over 700 more and over 400 more respectively in this latest quarter.

“The 31-day standard was narrowly missed this quarter, and the median wait for treatment was just five days.

“Nevertheless, we remain absolutely committed to reducing waiting times and a further £10 million of funding has been given in 2023-24 to support this improvement.

“Cancer remains a national priority for the NHS and Scottish Government, which is why we published a new 10-year strategy in June 2023, focused on improving cancer survival and providing equitable access to treatment.”

Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Alex Cole-Hamilton said with waiting times at “some of their worst ever levels”, the Health Secretary should be “pulling out all the stops”.

Mr Cole-Hamilton said: “I am concerned that we are moving in the wrong direction and that if things don’t improve fast, the Government’s strategy risks becoming meaningless to everyone suffering these long waits.

“I want to see the Health Secretary pulling out all the stops to cut waiting times. Staff and patients are tired of being continually failed by a Government that can’t match its words with action.”