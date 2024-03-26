More than 10 million tonnes of waste generated in Scotland in 2022, figures show

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

More than 10 million tonnes of waste generated in Scotland in 2022, figures show

By Press Association
While the amount of waste produced increased, the Scottish recycling rate reached an all-time high (PA)
While the amount of waste produced increased, the Scottish recycling rate reached an all-time high (PA)

Alarm has been raised by campaigners as the waste produced in Scotland increased by half a million tonnes in a year.

The Scottish Environment Protection Agency (Sepa) published figures on Tuesday showing 10.16 million tonnes of waste was generated in 2022, a 6.2% increase on the 596,000 tonnes in the previous year.

It has also been estimated that 6.16 million tonnes was recycled in 2022, up 7.5% from 2021.

The amount of waste recovered or disposed of by incineration was 1.4 million tonnes, up 8.3%.

Friends of the Earth Scotland said the level of waste being disposed of was “truly alarming”.

Kim Pratt, circular economy campaigner for the group, added: “Reducing the amount of waste being created in the first place is the best way to reduce its environmental impacts, and when it is created we must recycle as much of it as possible.

“We need to start valuing our materials properly if we are going to make any progress in tackling the climate and nature emergencies. Our current levels of consumption and waste are also causing huge amounts of harm to people around the world.”

She said politicians had the “perfect opportunity” to improve on the recycling system with the Circular Economy Bill currently before Holyrood but she said “strong targets” would be needed.

Sepa said the waste figures reflect the increase in the proportion of construction and demolition waste as industry bounces back from the Covid-19 pandemic.

The figures also showed Scottish recycling rates reached an all-time high as households, businesses and public services recycled 62.3% of all waste in 2022.

That was a 5.3% from the 57% in 2021.

The environmental watchdog has also hailed a reduction in waste going to landfill, with just 23.2% being dumped in this way – another record low.

Vicki White, head of materials at Sepa, said: “The fact that Scots are recycling more than ever before is great news, with our highest recycling rate on record.

“The latest data not only shows we’re recycling more and landfilling less, but also that Scottish businesses are continuing to respond to consumers who are continuing to call for less waste and greater resource efficiency.

“Whilst it’s clear there’s more to do, this latest data is both encouraging and a key milestone in our journey to a more resource efficient, net zero economy.”