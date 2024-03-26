Ministers urged to regulate e-scooters as Pedicabs Bill clears Commons

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ministers urged to regulate e-scooters as Pedicabs Bill clears Commons

By Press Association
General view of E-Scooters operated by Dott, Lime and Tier at an E-Scooter hire point in Kensington, west London Picture date: Tuesday June 29, 2021.
Ministers have been urged to set out road rules for e-scooters and e-bikes, as measures to regulate London’s pedicabs moved towards becoming law.

Labour claimed the Government had continued to “duck” its responsibility to regulate electric-powered bikes and scooters, but transport minister Guy Opperman told MPs he was keen to see them regulated in the long term.

It came as the Pedicabs (London) Bill cleared the Commons, paving way for the first attempt at regulating the vehicles to become law.

The Bill faced criticism from Conservative grandee Sir Christopher Chope, who claimed the cycle rickshaws are to London what gondolas are to Venice.

A pedal-powered rickshaw rides along Old Compton Street at closing time in Soho, central London (Yui Mok/PA)

Concerns have previously been raised that many pedicabs lack basic safety features and can cause traffic problems, such as parking in bus lanes or flouting one-way rules.

Regulations would include licensing, fares, safety, roadworthiness and speed restrictions.

Transport for London is currently unable to regulate pedicabs and the police have few powers to control them effectively.

Shadow transport minister Simon Lightwood told MPs: “Whilst there was no doubt that this Bill is hugely welcome to London’s West End and a handful off other London areas, these measures should have been introduced as part of a far wider transport Bill.

“Because elsewhere in transport policy, there remains desperate need for major transport reform, particularly on e-bikes and e-scooters, but the Government continues to duck this responsibility and has refused to use this opportunity to bring forward a long-promised and long-delayed transport Bill.”

Labour MP Matt Rodda (Reading East) meanwhile pressed the Government to reveal if it had plans to regulate e-bikes and e-scooters in the near future.

He said there needed to be a “sensible approach to these new vehicles” which encourages the use of more environmentally-friendly transport, but also “keeps them off the pavements and avoids people being scared to walk down the street”.

Transport minister Mr Opperman said regulating e-scooters and e-bikes would be complex, adding: “However, it is unquestionably the case – and I speak as the minister who answers for accessibility issues – that it cannot be the situation in the long-term.

“I accept that there is an ongoing research project effectively going on in respect of these particular alternative vehicles, but it cannot be the case long-term in my humble opinion that we have an unregulated system where vehicles can be deposited on the pavement, which particularly for those who have accessibility, or who are blind, or have other disability issues, are unquestionably compromised by that.

“There has to be regulation going forward. I am very keen to see that, but again… there has to be a way to get what is the right form of regulation to allow this to go ahead.”

Conservative former minister Sir Christopher had earlier urged caution about overly restrictive new rules for pedicabs, though ultimately withdrew his series of amendments to the Bill.

He told MPs: “Pedicabs are to London what gondolas are to Venice, an essential part of the colour and vibrancy of our capital city.”

The Christchurch MP added: “In the same way as I don’t think many people in Venice use gondolas as a means of getting from A to B quickly, pedicabs are not I think essentially used as a means as an alternative to getting on a bus or the Underground, they are there for a bit of fun and recreation.

“And why would this Conservative Government want to be legislating them out of existence? Well I don’t think it does.”

He went on: “Is this Bill then the equivalent of a morphine syringe driver, to kill off pedicabs?

“Or is it a necessary protector of responsible pedicab operators? Both I and I think the minister want it to be the latter.”