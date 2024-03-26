Pressure mounts on Rishi Sunak to increase defence spending

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Pressure mounts on Rishi Sunak to increase defence spending

By Press Association
Newly trained Ukrainian artillery specialists firing British donated AS90 155mm self-propelled artillery guns under the supervision of British Army instructors as they come to the end of their training in south west England (Ben Birchall/PA)
The military needs more money for munitions and anti-missile systems, a senior officer warned as Rishi Sunak refused to say when defence spending would meet his target.

The Government is committed to increase defence spending to 2.5% of gross domestic product, a measure of the size of the economy, but the Prime Minister has declined to say when he would meet that aspiration.

Defence Secretary Grant Shapps told MPs he had lobbied Mr Sunak and Chancellor Jeremy Hunt for more cash in the Budget, but failed to secure an increase.

And deputy chief of the defence staff Lieutenant General Sir Rob Magowan said he would have to manage the “operational risk” that came with not having the resources he would like.

Appearing before MPs at the Commons Defence Committee, the senior Royal Marines officer said: “We’ve been very clear that the money the amount of money we’re spending on munitions at the moment … which is significant, does not meet, in all areas, the threats that we face.

“We’ve been clear that we need to spend more money, above the programme of record, on what we call integrated air missile defence.”

He added: “We have made it clear, if we were given additional money, what we would spend money on but we work within the money we’ve got and we carry the operational risk accordingly.”

But he insisted the UK was “ready for war” although he acknowledged it was not prepared for an enduring war against Russia.

Grant Shapps visits Catterick Garrison
Defence Secretary Grant Shapps (Owen Humphreys/PA)

Tory defence committee member Mark Francois said: “We couldn’t fight (Vladimir) Putin for more than a couple of months in a full-on shooting war because we don’t have the ammunition and the reserves of equipment to do it, that’s true isn’t it?”

The deputy chief of defence staff acknowledged that was true, although Mr Shapps pointed out that any such conflict would be fought alongside Nato allies who could collectively outgun Russia, rather than by the UK alone.

Mr Shapps said: “For people watching, and hearing that the UK isn’t ready for war exclusively with Russia, it’s important to understand that because we are in Nato and (mutual defence agreement) Article 5 exists, we would never be in that situation.”

Defence spending is expected to be around 2.3% of GDP next year, but will only reach 2.5% “when the conditions allow”, Mr Sunak told the Liaison Committee.

At the Defence Committee, Mr Shapps said “of course I made representations” for more money in March’s Budget, adding: “What kind of Secretary of State wouldn’t?”

He told MPs: “We are committed to going to 2.5%. Of course, as Secretary State for Defence, I argued that we should do that as possible.”