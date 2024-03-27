Education Secretary ‘confident’ Government will deliver childcare expansion plan

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Education Secretary ‘confident’ Government will deliver childcare expansion plan

By Press Association
Education Secretary Gillian Keegan has said she is ‘confident’ the Government will deliver its pledge to expand funded childcare for working families in England (Danny Lawson/PA)
The Education Secretary has said she is “confident” that the Government will deliver its pledge to expand funded childcare for working families in England.

Gillian Keegan said the Government is “on track” to deliver the first phase of its rollout next week to 150,000 working parents of two-year-olds.

Eligible families of children as young as nine months old in England will be able to claim 30 hours of free childcare a week by September 2025 under the offer.

But the Cabinet minister warned the Labour Party could put the expansion plan “at risk” if it wins the forthcoming general election.

She added that cancelling the policy would be “disastrous” for parents.

Her comments came after Labour suggested it would review the Government’s expanded offer of funded childcare if it gets into power.

As part of a staggered rollout of the policy, working parents of two-year-olds will be able to access 15 hours of free childcare from Monday.

This will be extended to working parents of all children older than nine months from September this year, before the full rollout of 30 hours a week to all eligible families a year later.

Speaking on Wednesday – just days before the first phase of the expanded scheme starts – Ms Keegan said: “I will deliver what we’ve promised. We are on track to deliver for 150,000 parents starting next week.”

Concerns have been raised that many childcare providers will struggle to meet increased demand for funded places under the Government’s expanded offer.

But Ms Keegan suggested Labour is the “biggest threat” to the plan.

She said: “We feel confident that not only will we be able to deliver this service, but this service will also provide great business prospects for many – either to grow their business or even enter the business.”

Shadow education secretary Bridget Phillipson told BBC Newsnight that the Government risks “crashing the childcare system” because there is a lack of places for parents and providers are already struggling.

In October, Labour announced that Sir David Bell, former chief inspector of schools, would lead a review into early years for the party.

Asked by BBC Newsnight whether Labour is planning to go back to the drawing board on the childcare expansion plan if it wins the general election, Ms Phillipson said the system “does require reform”.

Ms Keegan suggested on Wednesday that Labour is planning to “cancel” the Government’s rollout of childcare expansion for working parents.

She said: “It would be disastrous. If you want to talk about ill-thought-through policies, that’s what Labour have.”

A Labour spokesman said: “This is utter nonsense from a Conservative Party that still can’t guarantee parents the childcare it promised them with just days to go before the rollout of new funded hours.

“Labour will not take away families’ entitlements – we want childcare to be affordable, accessible and available.

“That is why the respected former Ofsted chief inspector Sir David Bell is leading a review of early education and childcare to ensure that all families can access the childcare to which they’re entitled.”