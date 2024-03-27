£10.5m fund to support care-experienced children in education

The Scottish Government will provide £10.5 million to support the education of care-experienced children and young people.

The funding will be divided among Scotland’s 32 local authorities, which in turn will provide support to youngsters who fall into the category.

It aims to help improve their attainment, attendance and wellbeing throughout their education.

The Care-Experienced Children and Young People Fund, which launched in 2018, is supported by The Promise and the Scottish Attainment Challenge.

So far, more than £60 million has been provided through the fund for mentoring programmes and out-of-school support.

Introducing the new funding, First Minister Humza Yousaf said: “Supporting care-experienced young people includes helping them to continue or re-enter education, and The Care-Experienced Children and Young People Fund plays a vital role in delivering additional support to improve educational outcomes.

“We know it is making a real difference as the latest figures show more care-experienced children and young people are staying in school for longer and achieving higher qualifications.

“Improving outcomes for care-experienced young people requires a truly national effort, and the Scottish Government will continue to work with local authorities, schools and others to ensure that all young people in Scotland can meet their full potential.”

Cosla (Convention of Scottish Local Authorities) children and young people spokesman councillor Tony Buchanan welcomed the funding, saying local government is “committed to keeping the promise made to care-experienced children and young people by 2030”.

He said: “We will continue to work with the Scottish Government, across local government and with our partners across the education system to ensure that all children and young people grow up loved, safe and respected and achieve the best possible outcomes.”