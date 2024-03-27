Former ethics adviser sanctioned for breaking House of Lords rules

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Former ethics adviser sanctioned for breaking House of Lords rules

By Press Association
Lord Geidt was found to have contravened a prohibition on peers providing ‘parliamentary services’ in return for payment (House of Commons)
Lord Geidt was found to have contravened a prohibition on peers providing ‘parliamentary services’ in return for payment (House of Commons)

Boris Johnson’s former ethics adviser has apologised for breaching House of Lords rules by helping a US satellite company influence Ministry of Defence (MoD) officials.

The Lords Commissioner for Standards found Lord Geidt, the late Queen’s former private secretary, broke the rules by giving some introductory remarks at a meeting in May 2021 between MoD officials and Theia Group Inc, which at the time employed him as an adviser.

Theia Group had put forward a proposal to enhance the UK’s space capabilities, and Lord Geidt told the commissioner his role had been to ensure the company’s contacts with the Government “were conducted properly”.

Lord Geidt served as the late Queen’s private secretary before becoming Boris Johnson’s ethics adviser (Daniel Leal-Olivas/AFP/AP)

He also stressed that his role with Theia Group had been secured due to his prior experience and not due to his membership of the Lords.

But the commissioner found that his actions had contravened a prohibition on peers providing “parliamentary services” in return for payment, saying his attendance at the meeting counted as “assisting an outside organisation in influencing officials”.

Lord Geidt, who served as Boris Johnson’s ethics adviser between April 2021 and June 2022, had appealed against the commissioner’s findings, but his appeal was dismissed by the Lords Conduct Committee in a report published on Wednesday.

While the committee accepted that he had “sought at all times to behave honourably and to comply with the rules”, it found that he had provided a “parliamentary service” in return for payment and therefore broke the rules.

A source familiar with the matter said they were “mystified” by the decision, adding: “The lack of clarity about what constitutes parliamentary services is concerning.

“We note from the report that the House has since changed these rules, so that the same conduct now may benefit from an exemption.”

The committee described Lord Geidt’s breach of the rules as “an oversight” and limited to a one-off meeting in which he played “a very limited role”. It also noted that he had sought the advice of the Cabinet Secretary on his work with Theia Group, although this advice had covered only Government ethics rules and not the House of Lords code of conduct.

It upheld the standards commissioner’s recommendation that Lord Geidt write a letter of apology to the chair of the Conduct Committee – the lightest sanction available.

A spokesperson for Lord Geidt said: “The report acknowledges that Lord Geidt acted honourably in his evident desire to comply with the rules at all times.

“Despite that, the commissioner recommended the mildest sanction of writing a letter of apology to the committee’s chair for the ‘oversight’, which he has duly done.

“Lord Geidt has a formidable record of public service, including as private secretary to Queen Elizabeth and as the independent adviser on ministers’ interests.”

The Government’s independent adviser on antisemitism Lord Mann has also been ordered to apologise for breaking Lords rules (Nick Ansell/PA)

On Tuesday, the Conduct Committee also found Lord Mann had committed two breaches of the rules relating to his work as the Government’s independent adviser on antisemitism.

The committee supported the standards commissioner’s findings that Lord Mann had failed to record support from the Antisemitism Policy Trust in his register of interests and had used his parliamentary office for his work as the Government’s adviser.

On his appointment by the Government, Lord Mann had not been provided with an office or civil service support, but while the commissioner expressed “sympathy”, he found the peer had broken a rule requiring parliamentary offices be used primarily to support parliamentary work.

The Conduct Committee also expressed sympathy, saying there had been “an assumption in Government” that the House of Lords would provide accommodation needed to support his work.

On that basis, the committee downgraded the sanction recommended by the commissioner, requiring Lord Mann only to write a letter of apology to the chair of the committee rather than make a personal statement of apology in the House.