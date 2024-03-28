Channel Islands and Isle of Man need seat at trade negotiations, MPs say

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business UK and abroad

Channel Islands and Isle of Man need seat at trade negotiations, MPs say

By Press Association
The Isle of Man is not part of the United Kingdom but the Government is responsible for its defence and international relations (PA)
The Isle of Man is not part of the United Kingdom but the Government is responsible for its defence and international relations (PA)

The Channel Islands and the Isle of Man should be represented when the UK brokers international trade deals, ministers have been told.

The cross-party Justice Select Committee of MPs said the Crown Dependencies should have designated officials present at trade negotiations to represent their interests.

The three self-governing dependencies, Jersey, Guernsey and the Isle of Man, are not part of the United Kingdom but the Government is responsible for their defence and international relations.

Since Brexit, this has meant UK ministers are responsible for negotiating trade policy on their behalf.

Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg
Conservative MP Sir Bob Neill called for changes to how international trade deals are brokered (Belinda Jiao/PA)

The Justice Committee, which regularly examines the islands’ constitutional relationship with the UK, highlighted concerns from the dependencies about the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP).

Under the multi-national treaty, goods from the three dependencies were covered from the outset but not services as they had hoped for.

The group of MPs recommended both goods and services from the islands should be covered in future free trade agreements the UK signs.

While the committee said relations between the UK Government and Crown Dependencies were “generally good”, it recommended greater communication and consultation.

MPs claimed the extension of the Fisheries Act 2020, a post-Brexit law designed to manage fishing rights, to Jersey and Guernsey was “extremely regrettable” and called it a flashpoint in recent relations.

Sir Bob Neill, the Conservative chairman of the committee, said: “Representation of the interests of the Crown Dependencies in international relations is not optional, according to whether or not their interests are in line with those of the UK: it is the UK Government’s duty.

“In cases of conflict, the Ministry of Justice must endeavour to find a mechanism for representation which will faithfully present and serve the interests of both parties. Having the Crown Dependencies represented during negotiations by specifically designated officials would go some way towards addressing this issue.”

Sir Bob claimed the UK’s post-Brexit responsibilities for trade “affords a real and very significant opportunity to make the most of the economic relationship with the Crown Dependencies”.

He added: “We recommend that the Department for Business and Trade formally assesses their contribution to the UK’s offer in trade negotiations and how their economic role can be better and more strategically promoted to potential trading partners, including the possibility of including them in the strategic approaches to free trade agreements that it publishes.”

A Government spokesperson said: “We engaged very closely with the Crown Dependencies throughout the CPTPP negotiations and as a result of the coverage secured they will be able to trade goods freely with the potential to export their world-leading services in the future.

“We continue to work closely with them to understand what we can do to unlock trade barriers to create jobs, opportunities and drive growth.”