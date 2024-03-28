Cancellation of book festival ‘really bad news’, says Sturgeon

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Cancellation of book festival ‘really bad news’, says Sturgeon

By Press Association
Former first minister Nicola Sturgeon appeared at the festival last year (Robert Perry/PA)
Former first minister Nicola Sturgeon appeared at the festival last year (Robert Perry/PA)

Former first minister Nicola Sturgeon has branded the cancellation of a popular book festival over funding issues “really bad news”.

The Aye Write festival will not go ahead this year after Creative Scotland turned down its bid for cash.

The event is organised by Glasgow Life – the arms-length leisure body of Glasgow City Council.

The news led to an outpouring of support from artists and politicians, with the famously bookish former occupant of Bute House among those to speak out.

She wrote on X: “Really bad news. I know money is tight but very much hope that a way is found to get @AyeWrite back on track.

“Books, culture generally, are so vital to our wellbeing – and never more so than in the troubled times we live in today.

“Book festivals are opportunities to celebrate the wonder of literature and those who create it. We mustn’t lose that.”

Last year’s festival saw one of the first outings for Ms Sturgeon since her shock resignation as first minister, where she spoke with comedian Janey Godley.

Glasgow Life said some events will “inevitably miss out” due to tight funding, and it hopes it will return in 2025 after an application for multi-year funding.

A spokeswoman said: “The festivals’ delivery is dependent on securing external funding and while bids for funding support continue to exceed monies available, especially during the current difficult economic climate, some events will inevitably miss out.

“Aye Write and Wee Write have developed and grown over the years thanks, in part, to support through Creative Scotland.

Janey Godley and Nicola Sturgeon
Nicola Sturgeon took part in an event with Janey Godley at the Aye Write festival last year (Robert Perry/PA)

“Our 2024 funding application to Creative Scotland was not successful so Aye Write and Wee Write will not be able to take place as festivals this year.

“We appreciate this will cause considerable disappointment.

“Glasgow Life will organise some pop-up Aye Write events during 2024 and will develop an application for multi-year funding starting in 2025, which, if successful, means a return for the festivals next year.”

But author and anti-poverty campaigner Darren McGarvey predicted the decision to cancel will be quickly reversed.

“Give it till midday Friday before @CreativeScots reverse decision to defund @AyeWrite festival,” he posted.

“For what you get culturally, and the level of experience organisers bring, plus the calibre of talent it attracts – no-brainer.

“One of the best book festivals to deal with, hands down.”

Creative Scotland has been contacted for comment.