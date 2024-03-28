Tory MP’s trans row retweet no longer logged as a ‘hate incident’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Tory MP’s trans row retweet no longer logged as a ‘hate incident’

By Press Association
Rachel Maclean had been accused of transphobia over a retweet describing a transgender woman as ‘a man who wears a wig’. (UK Parliament)
A Conservative MP has had a “non-crime hate incident” deleted after complaining that an allegation of transphobia against her was wrongly recorded.

West Mercia Police had received a complaint about Redditch MP Rachel Maclean, who retweeted a post on X, formerly Twitter, which described Green Party activist and transgender woman Melissa Poulton as “a man who wears a wig”.

But after a review, the force has now deleted the incident from its records.

A spokesperson for West Mercia Police said: “We can confirm that after seeking advice that a social media message previously recorded as a non-crime hate incident did not meet the definition of an ‘incident’ as defined by the National Standard for Incident Recording.

“As a result, the ‘hate incident’ and personal details have now been removed from the West Mercia Police systems.”

Non-crime hate incidents are actions that do not break the law, but are perceived to be wholly or partly motivated by hostility or prejudice towards persons with a particular characteristic.

They were introduced following the 1999 inquiry into the murder of Stephen Lawrence six years earlier as a way of providing police with intelligence about incidents that could escalate into more serious harm to indicate heightened community tensions.

Ms Maclean said: “I am pleased to see this ridiculous ‘hate incident’ has been thrown our and all records removed from (the) police database. What a total distraction from policing.”

She added: “I will not stop speaking up on behalf of all women and men who feel gaslighted by those who would deny the biological reality and scientific truth that is staring them in the face.

“While being respectful to all individuals undergoing processes, we must also be clear about facts.”