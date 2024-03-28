FM hails ‘significantly positive impact’ of Scottish welfare spending on economy

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
FM hails ‘significantly positive impact’ of Scottish welfare spending on economy

By Press Association
Scottish Govenrment spending on social security could boost the economy by £300 million, a new report has found (Jane Barlow/PA)
Additional spending by the Scottish Government on social security could provide a £300 million boost to the country’s economy, new research has suggested.

First Minister Humza Yousaf said the research showed that welfare spending could have a “significantly positive impact”.

The Scottish Government is to spend a record £6.3 billion on welfare payments in 2024-25 – with ministers at Holyrood investing £1.1 billion above the cash received from Westminster for benefits.

Now, a new paper from the Scottish Government has stated that “the additional £1.1 billion of social security spending could result in a £300 million boost to Scottish GDP in the short term”.

The research was based on the same techniques used by the Office for Budget Responsibility.

First Minister Humza Yousaf said the research showed spending on benefits could have a significantly positive impact on our economy’ (Jane Barlow/PA)

Overall the government paper said that as well as providing an “important financial safety net to those most in need”, spending on social security could “also have a role in supporting the broader economy, acting as a stabiliser for the economy by providing additional income when there is a downturn”.

It added that increasing the number of Scots in the labour force by about 0.25 percentage points could boost GDP by about £180 million a year over the long term.

With spending on benefits in Scotland including the Scottish Child Payment, which goes to help low income families with children, Mr Yousaf recalled previous research had estimated that “100,000 children will be kept out of relative poverty next year as a direct result of Scottish Government policies”.

The First Minister added: “Analysis published today shows that as well as improving the lives of children across Scotland, the investment we are making in social security spending, alongside measures to help people into work, could have a significantly positive impact on our economy, delivering a £300 million boost to the Scottish economy.

“Growing our economy and tacking poverty goes hand in hand, and that is why my government will continue to use all the powers at our disposal to build on the progress we are making to make people’s lives better in Scotland.”