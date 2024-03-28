Government ‘dodging scrutiny’ of post-Brexit trade deals, says MP

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Government ‘dodging scrutiny’ of post-Brexit trade deals, says MP

By Press Association
Trade Secretary Kemi Badenoch and her department have been accused of ‘dodging scrutiny’ of post-Brexit trade deals. (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Ministers are “dodging” scrutiny of its post-Brexit trade deals, a senior MP has said, after the Government refused to hold a substantive debate on a new agreement with Pacific nations.

Labour MP Liam Byrne, who chairs the Commons Business and Trade Committee, criticised the Government’s handling of the UK’s accession to the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP), saying MPs should have had more time to debate the treaty.

In a report published last month, Mr Byrne’s committee had called on the Government to allow debate on a “substantive motion” to ratify the CPTPP.

But in its response, published on Thursday, the Department for Business and Trade said there had already been extensive debate on the subject and the Constitutional Reform and Governance Act (CRaG) provided the option for resolving against ratification if MPs wanted to.

The department said: “A Government commitment to guaranteed substantive debates under CRaG would fundamentally alter the nature of the scrutiny framework, undermine the royal prerogative and remove flexibility.”

The Committee had also called for an updated assessment of the impact of the CPTPP deal, saying Trade Secretary Kemi Badenoch had “resiled from the models used by her department to estimate the benefits in the published impact assessment”.

The impact assessment published by the department said the CPTPP agreement was expected to increase the UK’s GDP by around 0.09% per year, although Ms Badenoch said she was “very sceptical” of modelling and claimed it was based on “very old data”.

The Government rejected this recommendation, saying modelling only showed the “direction of impacts and broad orders of magnitude” rather than “highly precise estimates of what will happen”.

It added that the department would carry out “on-going monitoring and evaluation” of all its trade deals and would publish a comprehensive evaluation of CPTPP after five years.

But Mr Byrne said the response was “conclusive proof” that mechanisms for scrutinising trade deals were “no longer fit for purpose in this new age”.

He said: “This emerging world is full of new dilemmas and trade-offs as (we) now weigh the prizes of trade growth against the potential price of new risks to our security. That is why MPs must be allowed to debate all those issues in the round and come to a balanced overall judgment.

“With CPTPP, MPs have been denied this opportunity – at the same time the Government has apparently cast aside its own analysis of the treaty’s benefits. So, should we just believe it’s right for the UK because the Government told us so?

“We can only conclude that ministers are dodging full and proper scrutiny.”

The Department for Business and Trade has been contacted for comment.