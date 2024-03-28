Justice behind closed doors: Number of cases dealt with hits record high

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Justice behind closed doors: Number of cases dealt with hits record high

By Press Association
The number of crimes being prosecuted behind closed doors in England and Wales has risen to its highest level on record since the measures were introduced (Nick Ansell/PA)
The number of crimes being prosecuted behind closed doors in England and Wales has risen to its highest level on record since the measures were introduced.

Last year, 787,403 criminal cases were dealt with by magistrates’ courts under the single justice procedure (SJP).

The latest Ministry of Justice (MoJ) figures show this exceeds a previous peak of 784,325 recorded in 2019, signalling how the volume of cases being considered through the secretive process has now returned to levels similar to those seen prior to the coronavirus pandemic.

The figures comes after Justice Secretary Alex Chalk suggested the system needs reform amid concerns from magistrates.

SJP allows magistrates to handle some offences which would not result in jail time – like using a television without a licence, dodging train fares, driving without car insurance, speeding and truancy – in private rather than in open court. Although defendants can choose to attend their hearing in person.

The number of cases handled under SJP since it came into force in April 2015 has grown gradually over the years, but fell amid lockdowns imposed during the pandemic.

In the year of its launch, 12,031 cases were dealt in this manner, according to the data published on Thursday. This was followed by 329,406 in 2016, 696,935 in 2017, 761,995 in 2018, before the 2019 peak.

The figures dipped in 2020 when 539,549, were dealt with, but then continued to rise again, with 639,104 handled in 2021 and 736,110 in 2022.

Of the total number of cases dealt with last year, 77% were classed as motoring, while the proportion recorded as non-motoring was 23%, PA news agency analysis of the data shows.

Cases completed at magistrates’ courts in the last three months of 2023 took an average of 182 days to be dealt with, or around six months.

This is down from 213 days for the final three months of 2020, when courts were facing a backlog of cases due to the Covid-19 pandemic, but is still higher than the average for the last quarter of 2019, prior to the pandemic (170 days).

In a significant intervention earlier this week, the Magistrates’ Association which represents those tasked with considering such cases said SJP “needs reform” as it raised concerns cases were being brought before the court without prosecutors, such as those representing the DVLA or TV Licensing bodies, considering mitigating circumstances of defendants, particularly those who are elderly or vulnerable.

The warning prompted Mr Chalk to make clear in the Commons that “fairness is non-negotiable” for the SJP before telling MPs he believes there is an “issue about transparency”.

The system “works well” but there is a need to consider “whether it ought to be refined”, he said.

An investigation by the Evening Standard last month found a pensioner with Alzheimer’s was prosecuted over £3.34 owed to the DVLA under the SJP.

A domestic abuse victim was also found to have been fined under the SJP after her controlling ex-boyfriend did not insure the car, and a pensioner who was sick was prosecuted for failing to pay a TV licence while caring for his ill wife.