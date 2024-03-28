Starmer guarantees workers’ rights package amid speculation of watering down

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Starmer guarantees workers’ rights package amid speculation of watering down

By Press Association
Sir Keir Starmer during the Labour Party local elections campaign launch at the Black Country & Marches Institute of Technology in Dudley (Jordan Pettitt/PA)
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has said the party is committed to progressing its new deal for workers in full if it wins the general election, following speculation it could be watered down.

The party has said it will strengthen rights and protections for workers by banning zero hours contracts and ending fire and rehire practices.

In The Sunday Times Lord Peter Mandelson, a major figure in Tony Blair’s Labour, wrote that changes to labour market and trade union law “must not be rushed” and “must be done in consultation with business”.

When Sir Keir was asked if he could guarantee the workers’ rights package would be implemented in full, he said: “Yes.”

The Labour leader added: “Let me tell you why, because I believe deep down that respect and dignity at work matters.

“This goes back to what I said about my dad. It really matters that people feel respected, that they feel they have their dignity at work.

“But there is an additional reason, and that is as every good employer knows, that if you do treat people with respect and dignity at work then that increases productivity, that increases the growth in your business and enterprise and it is actually good for the economy.”

In his speech in the Black Country launching the party’s local election campaign, Sir Keir sought to emphasise Labour’s commitment to fiscal responsibility, saying: “Policies have to be paid for. Every pound is precious.

“And this Labour Party, with Rachel Reeves as chancellor, will value every pound as if it’s yours because at the end of the day, it is.”

He went on to say he would not pretend “there’s a magic money tree” because the Tories have “broken the economy”.

But, when outlining the party’s plan for economic growth, the Labour leader did say that investment was required to “relight the fires of renewal” in formerly industrial regions.

Sir Keir Starmer has said Labour is committed to progressing its new deal for workers in full if it wins the general election (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

He said: “In a world as volatile as ours, with new technologies in life science, clean energy, artificial intelligence all on the horizon, it is our job to make sure regions like this are backed with the investment that they need.

“The gigafactories that will make electric car batteries across the Midlands, the renewable port ready to take offshore boom in the North Sea, the clean steel that can bring the next generation of jobs to Scunthorpe or Sheffield.

“And when we create jobs in communities like this, we do so with a new deal for working people.

“Not just because work should always provide dignity, but also because a labour market riddled with insecurity is bad for productivity and bad for growth.

“So we will scrap zero hour contracts, we will end fire and rehire, make work pay with a real living wage and say unambiguously – this is good for growth.”