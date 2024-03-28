Knife crime in London: What the latest figures show

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Knife crime in London: What the latest figures show

By Press Association
A model poses holding a knife (PA)
A model poses holding a knife (PA)

Knife crime offences recorded by the Metropolitan Police rose year-on-year in the latest figures, but have not yet returned to levels seen before the Covid-19 pandemic.

Some 13,957 offences were recorded in the 12 months to September 2023, Home Office data shows.

This is up 22% from 11,452 in the previous 12 months, but is 5% lower than the 14,680 in the year to March 2020.

Of the 48,716 knife crime offences recorded in England and Wales in the year to September 2023, 29% were by the Metropolitan Police, a higher proportion than any other force.

West Midlands Police were second, accounting for 11% of the total (5,239 offences) and West Yorkshire Police were third on 5% (2,373).

But when looking at the number of offences per population, West Midlands Police had the highest rate, with 177 per 100,000 people, followed by Cleveland Police (159 per 100,000), then the Metropolitan Police (158 per 100,000) and South Yorkshire Police (117 per 100,000).

More than half of police forces in England and Wales recorded fewer knife crime offences in the year to September 2023 than in the pre-pandemic year of 2019/20, including some of the largest forces such as the Metropolitan Police, West Yorkshire and Merseyside.

Among the 15 forces that recorded more knife crime offences in the latest 12-month period than in 2019/20 were West Midlands (4% higher), Cleveland (30% higher), Northumbria (43% higher) and British Transport Police (99% higher).

Home Office data shows the number of knife crime offences recorded by the Metropolitan Police was rising at the start of the last decade, from 12,485 in 2010/11 to 13,260 in 2011/12, after which it fell steadily to reach 9,016 in 2014/15.

The number then began to climb again, peaking at 14,680 in 2019/20, before dropping sharply to 10,080 in 2020/21 – the first year of the pandemic.

A number of factors have contributed to rises in police recorded crime over recent years, according to the Office for National Statistics.

These include “improvements to recording processes and practices by the police, expansions of the recorded crime collection to include new offences, variations in police activity, more victims reporting crime, and genuine increases in some types of crime”.