Humza Yousaf thanks churches and charities in Easter message

Scotland’s First Minister has thanked churches and charities for supporting communities through tough times.

In his Easter message, Humza Yousaf said the start of the festivities “reminds us of the light of hope in times of darkness”.

Mr Yousaf sent his best wishes to Scots celebrating the holiday with their families or congregations.

He praised Christian churches and charities for supporting communities with the cost of living and end of life care.

He said: “With this hope in mind, Scotland’s Christian communities continue to be the light in communities across Scotland, through, for example, their tireless work on the front line of anti-poverty initiatives.

“From tackling homelessness and social isolation, to supporting families and the elderly in a cost-of-living crisis.

“Our churches and Christian charities also help to facilitate end of life care for our loved ones in hospices, they provide space for children’s activities, coffee mornings and community celebrations, and they welcome refugees and asylum seekers fleeing persecution and conflict.

“So I’d like to thank the many Christian communities serving others generously this year and every year.

“You continue to contribute so much to our lives, to our diverse communities, to our strong tradition of interfaith leadership in Scotland.”

He concluded: “And, to everyone celebrating Easter this year, I will you all the very best. Happy Easter.”