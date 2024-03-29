Policy change sees soldiers serving in British Army allowed to grow beards

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Policy change sees soldiers serving in British Army allowed to grow beards

By Press Association
The Army is the last of the armed forces to allow personnel to grow beards (Joe Giddens/PA)
Soldiers and officers in the British Army will now be allowed to grow beards after a rule dating back more than a century was overturned.

The Army has confirmed the changes will come into immediate effect following a review of its policy on personal appearance.

Beards and moustaches must be neat, properly groomed and would be routinely checked.

The Times reported the policy, which had to be approved by the King, stated that only a “full set beard” was allowed, with length limited to between 2.5mm and 25.5mm and no “patchy or uneven” growth or “exaggerated” colours.

The Army is the last of the armed forces to allow personnel to grow beards and follows years of discussion around the policy.

An Army spokesperson said: “Over the last few months, we’ve been conducting a review of our policy on personal appearance. An extensive audience of regular officers and soldiers, reservists, full-time reserve service staff and veterans have taken the opportunity to provide their views.

“Army leadership have reviewed the findings and the Chief of the General Staff has directed that the appearance policy will change, and officers and soldiers will be allowed to grow beards.

“We have listened to our people and acted.”

Defence Secretary Grant Shapps said: “With Army recruitment being a big priority and a recent YouGov (poll) finding most men (54%) now say they currently have a beard or moustache, I asked the Army to formally review the outdated beard ban. Today, this sensible change in rules has been made.”

The Army has also confirmed that officers and soldiers would still be asked to shave on occasions when operational or occupational considerations were required.