Applications open for XL bully exemption certificates

Owners of XL bully dogs in Scotland can now apply for a special certificate to allow them to legally keep the animals.

After July 31 this year it will become a criminal offence to own such a dog without an exemption certificate.

Applications for exemptions for owners who wish to keep their dogs have now opened.

The Scottish Government introduced the restrictions on XL bully ownership in the wake of legislation in England, prompted by concerns over dog attacks.

It will become an offence to own an XL bully dog without an exemption certificate after July 31 (Jacob King/PA)

Restrictions already introduced in February will continue to remain in place, meaning all XL bully dogs should be kept muzzled and on a lead while in public.

Community safety minister Siobhian Brown said: “These new safeguards are being introduced to protect the public while giving XL bully owners time to comply with the new rules.

“I would encourage XL bully owners who wish to keep their dogs from August 1 to apply for an exemption certificate in good time.

“The Scottish Government continues to work with Police Scotland, local authorities, the SSPCA and others to ensure our communities are kept safe.”

XL bully owners can either apply by post or online for an exemption certificate, which costs £92.40.

Owners must also obtain third party insurance for their animals, neuter them and ensure their dogs are microchipped.

While postal applications have to be made by July 15, online applications will be accepted until midnight on July 31 – with full details of the scheme and requirements available on the Scottish Government website.

Meanwhile those owners who opt not to keep their dogs can apply for £100 to cover the cost of having the animal euthanised, along with a further £100 to compensate them for the loss of their dog.