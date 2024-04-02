One month to local, mayoral and police commissioner elections: Key dates

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

One month to local, mayoral and police commissioner elections: Key dates

By Press Association
At least one type of election is taking place in every area of England and Wales on May 2 (Peter Byrne/PA)
There is just one month to go until voters across England and Wales head to the polls on Thursday May 2 to choose new councillors, mayors and police commissioners.

It will be the last big electoral test for all the political parties before the general election, which Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has indicated will be in the second half of this year.

There will be at least one poll in every area of the two nations, with some voters getting to cast a ballot in several types of elections.

No polls are scheduled to take place in Scotland or Northern Ireland.

(PA Graphics)

More than 2,500 council seats will be up for grabs across 107 local authorities in England while police and crime commissioners (PCCs) will be elected in all parts of England and Wales except Greater Manchester, London, North Yorkshire, South Yorkshire and West Yorkshire.

Voters in Greater Manchester, the Liverpool City Region, London, South Yorkshire, the Tees Valley area, the West Midlands and West Yorkshire will be choosing their next regional mayor while three areas are choosing a directly-elected mayor for the first time: Derbyshire & Nottinghamshire (to be known as the East Midlands mayor); North East England; and York & North Yorkshire.

There will also be elections in London for the city-wide Assembly and in Salford for the city’s next directly-elected mayor.

All voters will need to show a form of photographic identification at their polling station in order to cast a ballot at the elections, such as a passport, driving licence or blue badge.

Anyone without an acceptable form of ID will be able to apply to their local council for a special certificate.

(PA Graphics)

These are the key dates between now and polling day:

– April 5, 4pm: Deadline for nomination of candidates.

– April 16, 11.59pm: Deadline to register to vote.

– April 17, 5pm: Deadline to apply for a postal vote.

– April 24, 5pm: Deadline to apply for a proxy vote, and to apply for a Voter Authority Certificate (which is available to eligible voters who do not have a valid photo ID).

– May 2: Election day. Polls open from 7am to 10pm.

– Overnight May 2 into May 3: Results due from around a third of councils and for three PCCs.

– May 3: Results due from most councils and PCCs, plus the mayors for the East Midlands, North East, Tees Valley and York & North Yorkshire.

– May 4: Results due for mayors for Greater Manchester, Liverpool City Region, London, Salford, South Yorkshire, West Midlands and West Yorkshire; members of the London Assembly; some PCCs; and a small number of councils.

– May 5: Results due from two remaining PCCs, one remaining council, plus any delayed declarations.