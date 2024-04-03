Carol Vorderman to publish book exploring ‘blatant hypocrisy’ of Tory Government

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Carol Vorderman to publish book exploring ‘blatant hypocrisy’ of Tory Government

By Press Association
Carol Vorderman to publish book exploring ‘blatant hypocrisy’ of Tory Government (Ian West/PA)

Former Countdown star Carol Vorderman is set to publish a political diary exploring how she “exposed the incompetence and lies” of the Conservative Government.

Out Of Order: What’s Gone Wrong With Britain And One Woman’s Mission To Fix It will be published on September 12 and will be supported by her Carol Vorderman Live! Out Of Order tour across 11 dates in the UK.

The book is billed as “part diary, part political manifesto” which see’s Vorderman “reveal the intricate web of influence responsible for our nation’s unravelling”.

Out Of Order: What’s Gone Wrong With Britain And One Woman’s Mission To Fix It is set for publication on September 12

Vorderman, 63, said: “I’ve been fighting this appalling Tory government with evidence and data, looking into the morally corrupt and questionable contracts they’ve signed with donors and associates.

“It’s endless, and exhausting and heartbreaking. I’ve never known this country in such a state, with so little help and hope offered to those who need it.

“But the tide has turned and I’m proud to have been a part of it.”

She continued: “Out Of Order explores the blatant hypocrisy of those who govern us and how they make the system work for them and not for us.

“It’s a rollicking read including the fights, being bullied, Tory resignations, and what goes on behind the scenes, but I hope it will show you how your voice can be heard. Together we’re stronger.”

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak indicated the next general election will be in the second half of this year (Danny Lawson/PA)

The announcement comes after Prime Minister Rishi Sunak indicated the next general election will be in the second half of this year.

Publisher Headline said the book showed “how we can all find our voice and stand up for what we believe in” with an election looming.

The book announcement comes months after Vorderman left her BBC radio show after the broadcaster introduced new social media guidelines.

The TV star, who has been vocal in her criticism of the Government on social media, said she was “not prepared to lose my voice” before joining LBC to front a new Sunday programme.

At the time, she said she would be using her voice “to cause a commotion” and “hold the corrupt to account without fear or favour”.

Carol Vorderman arriving at Global Radio in Leicester Square to take part in her new Sunday afternoon programme on LBC (Lucy North/PA)

Vorderman will perform 11 shows across the UK from September 13 to 30, including in Manchester, Oxford, Birmingham, Cardiff and Doncaster.

Deputy publishing director Yvonne Jacob said: “Since the moment I joined Headline, Carol Vorderman has been at the top of my target list.

“Carol’s tireless campaigning is led by a genuine desire to see positive change and help to restore a society and state that is there to serve the many, not just the few.

“I am incredibly proud to be publishing this vital book and thrilled to welcome Carol to Headline.”

Out Of Order will be published in hardback, ebook and audiobook on September 12.