Spurs ‘in discussions with prospective investors’, chairman Daniel Levy reveals

Tottenham are “in discussions with prospective investors” in a bid to “capitalise on our long-term potential”, chairman Daniel Levy has revealed.

The Premier League club’s total revenue for the financial year to June 30, 2023 exceeded half a billion pounds for the first time, with the figure of £549.6million a significant increase on £444m for the previous year.

However, operating expenses including first-team costs have risen by 21 per cent to £487.9m, with a loss of £86.8m put down to “significant and continued investment in the playing squad” in the financial results published by the club on Wednesday morning.

The Club has announced financial results for the year ended 30 June, 2023, this morning. — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) April 3, 2024

Levy announced in his statement accompanying the results that Spurs were looking for an injection of equity.

He wrote: “To capitalise on our long-term potential, to continue to invest in the teams and undertake future capital projects, the club requires a significant increase in its equity base.

“The board and its advisors, Rothschild & Co, are in discussions with prospective investors. Any recommended investment proposal would require the support of the club’s shareholders.”