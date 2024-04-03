Andy Burnham launches campaign at Salford venue made famous by The Smiths

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Andy Burnham launches campaign at Salford venue made famous by The Smiths

By Press Association
Andy Burnham speaking during the launch of his campaign for re-election as mayor of the Greater Manchester Combined Authority, at the Salford Lads Club (Danny Lawson/PA)
Andy Burnham speaking during the launch of his campaign for re-election as mayor of the Greater Manchester Combined Authority, at the Salford Lads Club (Danny Lawson/PA)

Andy Burnham has launched his bid to be re-elected as mayor of Greater Manchester for a third time at the famous Salford Lads Club.

Speaking at the launch with local Labour MPs and councillors, Mr Burnham said the venue, a symbol of working-class aspiration and the last surviving purpose built “lads club” in England, meant “so much” to him.

Opened in 1903, the venue has now become world famous by being photographed for an album by The Smiths, drawing fans from across the world to be pictured there – including himself, the mayor said, 40 years ago.

Andy Burnham mayoral campaign launch
Andy Burnham speaking during the launch of his campaign for re-election as mayor of the Greater Manchester Combined Authority, at the Salford Lads Club (Danny Lawson/PA)

Mr Burnham was first elected as mayor of the city region in 2017 after giving up his Westminster seat as MP for Leigh while Labour was being led by Jeremy Corbyn.

He has since been described as the “King of the North” for his high profile championing of the region and his frequent rows with Tory governments during the Covid pandemic.

Mr Burnham said Greater Manchester had been a “beacon of hope” in dark times.

He said: “I believe our best times are just ahead of us. We are pointing a way to a better way of running things.”

Mr Burnham will be a strong favourite to retain the office of mayor – in May 2021, he won a second term with an increased share of the vote, on an increased turnout, from 2017.

He cited his record in office, claiming the local economy was outperforming the national average, and that he had turned around the local police force, Greater Manchester Police, after the sacking of the last chief constable and employing 1,600 more police despite “Tory cuts”.

He said he had ended “40 years of disastrous Tory deregulation” by bringing local bus services, the Bee Network, back under public ownership, with more routes and lower fares.

Mr Burnham also spoke of three “big ideas” for his next term of office if elected.

He said he would focus on housing with a “Good Landlords Charter” to improve standards and give renters more rights as well as greater enforcement powers.

He also spoke of talks with the Labour front bench about devolving the Department of Work and Pensions budget for greater support for people in the region.

But he said his “most audacious ambition yet” was the introduction of the Greater Manchester Baccalaureate or Mbacc, for technical education as an alternative to the university route, which he dubbed a “game-changer” for young people in the region.

“We are showing there’s a better way than the Whitehall way,” he added.

“We are fixing the fundamentals to put people at the heart of all the things that matter.”

Voters go to the polls on May 2.