Ofsted reform delays ‘put more lives at risk’, Ruth Perry’s sister will warn

By Press Association
A photograph of Ruth Perry attached to the fence outside John Rankin Schools in Newbury, Berkshire. Her sister Prof Julia Waters is to address the NEU conference in Bournemouth on Friday (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Delays and obfuscation of significant reforms to Ofsted “put more lives at risk”, the sister of Ruth Perry will warn.

Professor Julia Waters will tell the annual conference of the National Education Union (NEU) she is worried that those who can bring about change with the watchdog could be “paying lip service” and she will demand faster action from the Government and Ofsted.

Ofsted has come under greater scrutiny in the past year following the suicide of headteacher Mrs Perry.

Mrs Perry took her own life after an Ofsted report downgraded her Caversham Primary School in Reading from its highest rating to its lowest over safeguarding concerns.

In December, a coroner concluded the Ofsted inspection on November 15-16 in 2022 “likely contributed” to Mrs Perry’s death.

In a speech to delegates at the conference in Bournemouth, the sister of Mrs Perry will say: “I am worried that the people who could bring about real change might only be paying lip service to the lessons we must learn.

“I hope we do learn, and learn quickly. The Ofsted system of inspections is fatally flawed. It doesn’t serve parents, or pupils, or teachers. It must change.”

Last month, Sir Martyn Oliver, chief inspector of Ofsted, launched the watchdog’s Big Listen public consultation that will seek views about Ofsted.

In his first major speech since becoming chief inspector in January, Sir Martyn said he wanted to “mark a new chapter” with the sector.

Prof Waters will say on Friday: “Despite the promising start, there seems to be a lot of passing the buck going on between the government and Ofsted.

“There seems to be a lot of unnecessary delay.”

She will add: “How many more teachers will suffer from an inherently flawed, badly run inspection process in the meantime?

“How many more children will lose another dedicated headteacher to a forced resignation, a nervous breakdown or worse?

“Delays and obfuscation put more lives at risk. It’s not acceptable to play politics with people’s wellbeing.”

On Wednesday, delegates at the NEU conference voted for a “public facing” campaign calling for Ofsted to be abolished to be launched by the union.

But Prof Waters will call on teachers to “teach Ofsted a lesson” by helping to improve school inspections.

Ruth Perry inquest
Julia Waters, sister of Ruth Perry, after the inquest into the death of the headteacher (Andrew Matthews/PA)

She will ask teachers to “do what they do best” by approaching Ofsted reform “with kindness and hope” rather than opposing school inspections altogether.

Addressing union delegates, she will say: “I know that the NEU has called again for Ofsted to be abolished. You might expect my family and me to be calling for the same thing

“But frankly, what would be the point? Being angry and objecting to Ofsted’s existence is totally understandable.

“But teaching unions have been calling for the abolition of Ofsted for 30 years. And what good has that done teachers? Look at the evidence. How did calling for Ofsted to be abolished help Ruth?

“No-one is going to abolish Ofsted any time soon, whether the Education Secretary is part of a Conservative or a Labour government.”

At the start of the year, Ofsted inspections were paused in England to ensure inspectors were given mental health awareness training.

The watchdog also published new guidance for schools on how to request for an Ofsted inspection to be paused if staff show signs of distress.

Sir Martyn said: “Our work keeps children safe and improves their lives. But we are ambitious to improve. That is why we are carrying out a Big Listen.

“We want to hear from everyone we work with, including teachers, social workers, nursery staff and college lecturers. Crucially, we also want to hear from the parents and children we work for.”

Daniel Kebede, general secretary of the NEU, said: “The NEU and Julia Waters are both campaigning for a much greater focus on leaders’ wellbeing and health.

“The NEU and Julia Waters are both campaigning for a fairer approach to capturing all the things that schools achieve and contribute.

“The NEU believes there simply isn’t a way to retain enough experienced teachers or to encourage enough middle leaders to step forward as heads unless Ofsted is replaced with a much fairer system of evaluation.”

He added: “Ofsted is a harmful presence in our schools and needs to be replaced with a collaborative system that truly reflects a rounded picture of the work of schools.

“Parents, students and teachers all deserve better.”

A Department for Education (DfE) spokesperson said: “Ruth’s death was a tragedy and our sympathies remain with her family, friends and school community.

“Ofsted is fundamental to making sure children are safe and receive the education they deserve.

“Their independent inspections are vital to holding schools to account for high standards and we have worked closely with Ruth’s family and Ofsted to make significant changes to ensure they continue to drive improvements in standards whilst protecting the wellbeing of school leaders.”