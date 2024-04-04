Scots forced to foot the bill for Tory and SNP mismanagement, says Sarwar

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Scots forced to foot the bill for Tory and SNP mismanagement, says Sarwar

By Press Association
Anas Sarwar was speaking ahead of a campaign visit (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Anas Sarwar was speaking ahead of a campaign visit (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Scots are having to pay for “SNP and Tory mismanagement” through higher taxes, Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar has said.

Taxes will rise in Scotland on Saturday, with 49% of taxpayers paying more than workers in England.

The difference is £11 for those earning £30,000 a year and £111 for those earning £40,000, according to the Scottish Fiscal Commission (SFC).

Divergence begins for those earning £28,850 and above – equivalent to 51% of taxpayers – the forecaster said in its December report, with those earning more than £150,000 paying more than £5,000 more per year.

In its most recent Budget, the Scottish Government opted to increase the top rate of tax by 1p in the pound, as well as introduce an advanced band for higher earners.

Speaking ahead of a campaign event on Friday, Mr Sarwar said: “Once again working Scots are being forced to foot the bill for SNP and Tory mismanagement.

“Humza Yousaf is detached from reality if he thinks that 1.5 million Scots should pay more tax and oil and gas giants should pay less.

“Scotland is being failed by an SNP Government that is attempting to use income tax as a sticking plaster to cover for their woeful failure to grow our economy or manage public finances.

“Just like the Tories, the SNP is not on the side of working people.

“Under both the SNP and the Tories, Scots are paying more and getting less – while taxes keep rising, so too do NHS waiting lists.”

A Labour government, he said, would “put economic growth front and centre”, as he vowed to “end the culture of mismanagement and waste that has consumed both governments”.

Scottish Conservative finance spokeswoman Liz Smith accused Mr Sarwar of being the “Johnny come lately” of Scottish politics.

“His party backed the SNP on a string of their most disastrous policies and is only washing their hands of them now they have fallen apart,” she said.

“Labour voted for the income tax rises we now have and praised them as ‘progressive’.

“No-one is going to be taken in by this belated conversion. The Scottish Conservatives are the only party that has consistently opposed these punitive nat taxes and are committed to scrapping them.”

The Scottish Government says its tax policies “carefully balance the need to raise revenues to support our vital public services with the impact on taxpayers and the economy”, adding that its new advanced band will protect those who earn less and asks those who earn more to contribute more.

A spokesperson said: “The additional money raised through our approach to income tax delivers extra investment a wide range of services and social security not provided elsewhere in the UK, including free prescriptions and free higher education.

“Council tax is less in Scotland than in England, even before factoring in a council tax freeze for 2024-25.

“The Scottish Fiscal Commission estimates that the cumulative impact of Scottish Government income tax policy decisions since 2017-18 will raise an additional £1.5 billion in 2024-25, compared to if UK Government tax policy had been matched during that time.

“Anyone who advocates for removing Scotland’s progressive approach would need to be clear where in public services like the NHS the resulting loss of £1.5bn would come from.”