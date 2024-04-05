Late and over-budget ferry the Glen Rosa to be launched

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Late and over-budget ferry the Glen Rosa to be launched

By Press Association
The Glen Rosa will be launched at Ferguson Marine on Tuesday (Jane Barlow/PA)
The Glen Rosa will be launched at Ferguson Marine on Tuesday (Jane Barlow/PA)

One of two late and over-budget ferries is due to be launched next week, the shipyard has said.

The MV Glen Rosa – previously known as hull 802 – will launch from the Ferguson Marine yard in Port Glasgow on Tuesday.

The ferry and its sister vessel the Glen Sannox have been a running political sore for the Scottish Government and the publicly-owned yard, with repeated delays and cost overruns running into multiple hundreds of millions of pounds.

In attendance at the launch will be Wellbeing Economy Secretary Mairi McAllan, the yard’s interim chief executive John Petticrew, and Kevin Hobbs, the head of Caledonian Maritime Assets Limited (CMAL) – the publicly-backed owner of the ferry.

Glen Sannox
The Glen Sannox has already begun sea trials (Jane Barlow/PA)

The ferry will need to undergo trials before its handover, which is expected in September.

The former head of the shipyard, David Tydeman, was sacked last month over “performance-related issues”, as further delays to the ferries were expected.

Under questioning in Parliament last week, Ms McAllan was unable to say how long the delays are expected to be.

Following the firing of Mr Tydeman, the chief executive of state-owned ferry operator CalMac, Robbie Drummond, was also removed from his post this week.

First Minister Humza Yousaf said ministers did not order the sackings.

Ferguson Marine shipyard
Both new ferries are under construction at Ferguson Marine in Port Glasgow (PA)

He told the PA news agency on Thursday: “No, these are independent decisions by the board.

“Let’s be clear – both Mairi and I have been very clear with boards, be it the board of Fergusons, be it our colleagues at CMAL or CalMac, that we expect delivery.

“We expect there to be a laser-like focus on delivery for our island communities.”

He said he has full confidence in Mr Hobbs – the current head of CMAL.

He added: “Any decisions around the management are for the board of these organisations to make.

“Our direction – from myself, from Mairi McAllan and the Transport Cabinet Secretary Fiona Hyslop – is very clear.

“Focused on delivery, and that’s really crucial not just for the Government and for the organisations involved, but importantly for the island communities we seek to serve.”