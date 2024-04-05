UK ministers have no programme in place for deposit return scheme – Slater

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
UK ministers have no programme in place for deposit return scheme – Slater

By Press Association
Scottish circular economy minister Lorna Slater claimed the UK Government does not yet have a programme in place for a deposit return scheme (Jane Barlow/PA)
The UK Government does yet have a programme in place to launch a deposit return scheme (DRS) in 2027, the minister who had been in charge of Scotland’s abandoned initiative has said.

As circular economy minister, Lorna Slater had been spearheading efforts to introduce deposit return to Scotland, in a bid to drive up recycling rates for drinks cans and bottles.

But the Scottish Government last year pulled the plug on it after Westminster refused to allow it to include glass bottles.

A scheme in Scotland will now launch when one is introduced across the UK.

While UK Environment Secretary Steve Barclay has told MPs that 2027 is “probably more likely” for the introduction of a DRS, rather than the initial 2025 date, Ms Slater said the UK Government has “not got a programme to get them there”.

The Scottish Government last year scrapped its own plans for a DRS (Jonathan Pow/PA)

While she accepted businesses in Scotland want to see a UK-wide scheme brought in, allowing it to operate in the same way in all four nations, Ms Slater added delays are “frustrating”.

Under a DRS, shoppers are charged a deposit – which the Scottish Government had planned to set at 20p – every time they buy a drink in a can or bottle, with this money returned to them when the empty containers are returned for recycling.

Ms Slater said: “We’re very committed to a deposit return scheme, we know the benefits it can bring in terms of reducing litter, in terms of reducing waste, reducing burdens on local authorities who currently have to deal with that material.

“We had a system in place ready to go in Scotland, we were weeks from launching, we had all the pieces in place we needed to successfully get started.”

While she accepted there would have been “teething problems” if a DRS had been introduced in Scotland in August 2023 as planned, Ms Slater said Holyrood ministers are now “beholden” to Westminster as to when it can be brought in.

Lorna Slater said she has raised her concerns with UK Environment Secretary Steve Barclay (Victoria Jones/PA)

She said: “We’re entirely depending on when they get their scheme going.”

Noting Ireland recently launched a DRS, three years after passing the necessary regulations, she said the UK’s date of 2027 is still “aspirational”.

She raised her concerns in a letter to Mr Barclay last month, and while she has now received a reply from the minister, Ms Slater insisted: “Until the UK Government has its regulations laid before Parliament and passed by Parliament, until they have a scheme administrator created, I think that date is aspirational.

“What businesses asked for when the First Minister and I spoke to them is a UK-wide scheme, which makes sense. I don’t have any issue with that.

“The issue I have is the UK Government keeps delaying and delaying and making the scheme less ambitious by taking glass out of the scheme they want to run. That’s what is frustrating.

“We all want a scheme that works – at least that is what I want. But the UK Government doesn’t seem so sure.”

The UK Government has been contacted for comment.