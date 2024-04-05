Multiple arrests made after thousands attend Al Quds Day pro-Palestine protest

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Multiple arrests made after thousands attend Al Quds Day pro-Palestine protest

By Press Association
The rally has been criticised in the past (Lucy North/PA)
Multiple arrests have been made after thousands of pro-Palestinian protesters marched through central London for the annual Al Quds Day demonstration.

The protesters marched from the Home Office to Downing Street on Friday afternoon.

The rally – organised by the Islamic Human Rights Commission (IHRC) in support of Palestine – has been criticised in the past after participants flew flags of the Lebanese militant Hezbollah group and brandished signs with allegedly antisemitic messages.

The protesters marched from the Home Office to Downing Street on Friday (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Protesters, some wearing masks covering the bottoms of their faces, brandished pro-Palestinian signs and banners outside the Home Office.

One large banner was unfurled to encourage young people to “carry the struggle forward”, while another encouraged people to “boycott Israel”.

Pro-Palestinian protester Abid, 45, said he supported a ceasefire because “this is not a religious issue, it’s a human issue”.

He said: “Our message to the Government in the UK is to stop cooperating with a regime who’s involved in a genocide. The whole world is talking about it.

“Countries in Europe have already started to cut the supplies, all supplies, to Israel, so why can’t our Government stop supplying them arms?

“They are using the arms and they’re killing their own people, they are killing our own people, they’ve killed aid workers, three of them were from UK.”

Demonstrators during a pro-Israel protest in Parliament Square, central London (Lucy North/PA)

Asked about allegations of antisemitism made against the march, he said: “We have Jews actually participating in the protest.

“You can ask any person from any background, any religion – this isn’t a religious issue, it’s a human issue.”

A small group of pro-Israeli counter-protesters also attended.

Efim, 73, said those participating in the Al Quds Day march were “naive” or “brainwashed”.

He added that Hamas should release its hostages before a ceasefire is put in place.

Speaking of those who thought a ceasefire agreement should be reached first, he said: “I think they are naive.

“If it was their family members, I think they would join our side.”

He added: “On the Tube, I saw a group of young people with Palestinian flags and they were all wearing masks – if their cause is genuine, why are they covering their faces?”

The Metropolitan Police said 10 people were arrested.

In a tweet the force said: “Two men have been arrested on suspicion of inciting racial hatred after an Israeli flag was burned near the stage in Richmond Terrace.

“Another man was arrested for a public order offence after he was heard to make a homophobic remark.

“A number people who tried to prevent the man’s arrest have been arrested for obstruction. We will confirm the exact number when we’re able to.”

The force added a further arrest was made for an alleged assault on an emergency worker, who was not seriously injured.

The demonstrations come on the same day new public order powers to prevent “serious disruption” at protests come into force.

Serious Disruption Prevention Orders are court orders that can impose restraints on individuals who have committed protest-related offences on at least two occasions, potentially banning them from being in certain areas or being with protest groups at given times.

The powers do not appear to have been used during the protests.