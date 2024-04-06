Slater: Scottish Greens to stand record number of candidates at general election

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Slater: Scottish Greens to stand record number of candidates at general election

By Press Association
Scottish Greens co-leader Lorna Slater has said the party aims to put up a record number of candidates at the general election (Jane Barlow/PA)
The Scottish Greens are to stand in more seats than ever before in the UK general election, the party’s co-leader Lorna Slater has said.

While not all branches have chosen candidates as yet, the Scottish Greens said that an “all-time high” number of 32 have already been selected to stand in this year’s general election.

That is up from the 22 candidates they had on the ballot in 2019, and would mean voters in more than half of the 57 Scottish constituencies will have the option of voting Green.

It comes despite the general election taking place under a first past the post system which is seen as disadvantaging smaller parties.

But Ms Slater said that it was only with Greens on the ballot that “the voice of the climate movement will be heard in this crucial election”.

Speaking at the Scottish Green Party spring conference in Edinburgh, she said: “We want as many people as possible to have the chance to vote for the Scottish Greens and for our vision.

“We want as many people as possible to be able to vote for climate action and equality.

“I’m delighted to confirm today that the Scottish Greens will be standing more candidates than ever before at the upcoming general election.”

She made the commitment as she insisted the current Tory Government at Westminster “is not fit for purpose”.

Speaking out about the Conservative Government, Ms Slater added: “It has broken its promises to the people. It has failed in every single duty.

“It has cost jobs, it has cost lives and it is time for them to go.”

And with Labour having already “reversed” on its pledge to spend £28 billion on the green economy if it wins the general election, the Green co-leader said her party needed to be “in every election, at every level of government, from councils, to Holyrood and beyond”.

Scottish Green Party conference
Scottish Greens co-leaders Lorna Slater and Patrick Harvie at the party’s spring conference in Edinburgh (Jane Barlow/PA)

Fellow Scottish Green co-leader, Patrick Harvie, added that the country needs to “see the back of this toxic Tory Government”.

And while polls suggest Sir Keir Starmer is heading for victory in the election, Mr Harvie added it would be a “betrayal of everyone voting for change” if a Labour government adhered to Conservative spending plans.

Speaking at the conference, Mr Harvie said: “Like many people, come election night I’ll enjoy watching those little blue dots on the map disappear one by one.

“But it will only be worth celebrating in the morning if an incoming Government ditches the Tory fiscal rules and ditches the spending limits that are harming the lives of so many.”

He added: “We need to see the back of this toxic Tory Government, but if Labour continue their current determination to offer status quo politics, and status quo austerity, it would be a betrayal of everyone voting for change.”