News

Lib Dems call for creation of national special needs agency

By Press Association
Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey (Joe Giddens/PA)
Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey (Joe Giddens/PA)

A national agency should be set up to support children with special educational needs and disabilities (SEND), Sir Ed Davey has said.

The new national body proposed by the Liberal Democrats would pay any support costs above a certain threshold, which the party says would end a “postcode lottery” of provision.

The extra funding would be determined by the child’s needs, with the new body also ensuring all SEND money is spent as effectively as possible.

Lib Dem leader Sir Ed, who is a carer for his disabled son, will launch the new policy on Monday during a visit to a charity in Essex.

Before the visit, Sir Ed said: “Parents of children with special educational needs across the UK are facing a postcode lottery.

“The Conservative Government has woefully underfunded both schools and local authorities, meaning that many parents simply can’t get their children the support they deserve.

“That is unacceptable. No child, or their family, should have to wait so long or fight so hard to have their needs met.

“That’s why the Liberal Democrats are calling for a new national body for SEND, to make sure children with the very highest needs are properly supported.”

Sir Ed also called for the Government to cut the amount schools pay towards the cost of a child’s additional SEND support – currently £6,000 per child.

The Lib Dems claimed this would help to remove the financial disincentive that stops schools from identifying pupils’ needs as early as possible.

Sir Ed added: “We are facing twin crises in funding for special educational needs and local government, and it’s clear that Conservative ministers can’t get a grip on either.

“Urgent action is needed to ensure that all children can access the tailored learning and support they need.”