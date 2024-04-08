All-female team send aid to Gaza to ‘give dignity’ to women in warzone

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
All-female team send aid to Gaza to ‘give dignity’ to women in warzone

By Press Association
The all-female team from Birmingham have been packing boxes of hygiene kits to send to the women in Gaza (Adam Yosef/PA)
An all-female group of charity volunteers from Birmingham have sent gender-specific products to the women in Gaza to “give a little bit of dignity” to those living in the war-torn region.

The team of eight women, working with the charity ISRA-UK, arrived in Cairo, Egypt, on April 1, where they spent a week in a warehouse packing and loading around 3,000 hygiene kits onto a lorry which will be driven across the Rafah border into Gaza.

Each kit is comprised of five packets of sanitary towels, two tubes of toothpaste, a toothbrush, body lotion, hand sanitiser, a few packets of wet wipes and shampoo.

Saraya Hussain, 47, from Birmingham, who led the deployment, told the PA news agency that the team worked “tirelessly” to ensure each box was packed correctly and included handwritten messages of “love, peace and hope for the recipients”.

Gaza aid deployment
Each hygiene kit contains items such as sanitary towels, wet wipes and hand sanitiser (Adam Yosef/PA)

“Seeing the lorry loaded and ready to go was emotional for many of the team as it was covered with our banner with the simple statement of ‘Women for Gaza’, she said.

“One of the team described it as bittersweet, in that she felt proud that she was able to do something but it equally felt like it was so little.

“The products will be beneficial to everyone, including women, to help them keep clean and give them a little bit of dignity as best as we can while they’re going through such a terrible time.”

Ms Hussain previously told PA how the group had decided to “persevere” with the trip following the news of an Israeli air strike in Gaza which killed seven World Central Kitchen (WCK) aid workers on April 1, which she said was “tragic and very, very concerning”.

Gaza aid deployment
The boxes included handwritten messages of ‘love, peace and hope for the recipients’ (Adam Yosef/PA)

Three British nationals, James “Jim” Henderson, 33, James Kirby, 47, and John Chapman, 57, were among the seven aid workers killed in strikes after their convoy was hit as it was leaving the Deir al-Balah warehouse.

Ms Hussain said: “These are people that have travelled, given up their time, come away from their families, given up their life’s luxuries if you will, to go and be better people and do better in the world.

“To lose their lives in the process and leave behind multiple families that are mourning and grieving for them in some of the worst circumstances ever is really quite worrying.”

She added: “When we heard of the air strike on Monday night, obviously we were concerned and we had to re-evaluate and say, ‘do we want to go ahead with this?’, and we’ve persevered.”

Gaza aid deployment
The hygiene kits contain female-specific products to ‘give a little bit of dignity’ to the women in Gaza (Adam Yosef/PA)

The all-female team at ISRA-UK, an independent non-governmental organisation (NGO) founded in the UK, embarked on a similar deployment to Turkey in 2023 following the earthquakes in the region.

“What we learnt from that was that largely in conflict and disaster areas, women’s needs, their gender-specific needs, are really often overlooked,” Ms Hussain said.

“People go to the default of food, shelter, the basic human needs we all have in common, but forgetting that there’s an additional layer that women have, which is usually around pregnancy and menstruation.”

Ms Hussain said she had seen reports emerging from Gaza where women were “really suffering with their periods” and using “old rags” and “chopping up old tents” to cope.

“It’s not nice for anybody to have to do something like that, so here we are,” she said.

Gaza aid deployment
The team said it was ’emotional’ to see the lorry loaded and ready to go (Adam Yosef/PA)

The products in the hygiene kits had been purchased in Egypt with money raised from public donations to the charity and fundraisers organised by the volunteers in the UK.

The charity has organised an array of deployments and fundraisers for humanitarian aid projects, specifically for people in Gaza in recent months.

Ms Hussain said the organisation has sent trucks of flour, winter clothing and bedding, food parcels and generic hygiene kits over the last few months.