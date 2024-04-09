Families fear being made homeless as they face eviction from MoD housing

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Families fear being made homeless as they face eviction from MoD housing

By Press Association
Royal historian Coryne Hall is one of several residents in Bordon being evicted by the MoD from their rental homes (Coryne Hall/PA)
Royal historian Coryne Hall is one of several residents in Bordon being evicted by the MoD from their rental homes (Coryne Hall/PA)

Families and elderly residents of a former garrison town have said they fear they will end up homeless as they face eviction from their homes after the Ministry of Defence ended their short-term contracts.

The Defence Infrastructure Organisation (DIO) is understood to have written to the tenants of dozens of properties which used to house service personnel in Bordon, Hampshire, telling them they must vacate the properties.

The DIO manages 115,000 non-residential buildings and 50,000 houses around the country.

The houses, which are close to Longmoor training camp, were leased by the MoD’s property arm on contracts with two months’ notice.

Now the residents have spoken of the stress at having to find somewhere to live all at the same time.

Single mother Mel Oakley fears she could end up homeless and living in bed and breakfast accommodation with her three children as she has been unable to find a home to rent.

The 42-year-old is undergoing hospital treatment for abdominal health issues, which is making it harder for her to search for properties.

She told the PA news agency: “It’s going to massively impact us. I’m having an operation so I’m potentially out of action for eight weeks, I’m not going to be able to lift, so that is one stress.

“I’m a single mum, I work, my youngest is at school, so hopefully trying to keep him in the area, but then potentially having to relocate him to a different school.

“Same with the boys who are hoping to return to college in September.

“Everything is on standby because we don’t know where we are going to be because there is nothing here in Bordon, there is nothing rent-wise.”

She added: “Rental is non-existent and those that are there are so difficult to even get. All I feel is we are going to be tucked into a B&B somewhere wherever for temporary accommodation because it’s going to get to that stage.”

Coryne and Colin Hall’s home in Bordon, Hampshire (Coryne Hall/PA)

Ms Oakley, who has lived at the property for two and a half years, added that the Pinnacle Group, which provides housing management for the DIO, had not provided any support to her family.

She said: “The manager has been so rude, with Pinnacle it is very much… ‘What do you want us to do? There is nothing we can do, you have got to find somewhere else’.”

Emma Koritsas, 45, who has lived in a rented house for seven years with her husband John, 46, and two children, aged 14 and five, said the situation had been worsened because so many houses had been given notice at the same time.

She said: “We can’t find anywhere else, it’s the fact that so many people are trying to find the same houses at the same time.

“At the moment we are looking at a shared ownership in Haslemere, 12 miles away, but that’s not ideal for the school run.

“My daughter is going into her GCSEs and we are doing our best to keep her in the same school but that could potentially lead to her having to commute an hour each day.

“The fact that there is nothing put in place for these houses, they really could have given us more time than the minimum.”

Coryne Hall, a royal author and historian, and her husband Colin are being evicted from their four-bedroom home.

Colin Hall said their treatment has been ‘scandalous’ (Coryne Hall/PA)

Mr Hall, 78, said 10 houses in their section of the road had been given notice with properties elsewhere in the village also being affected.

He said: “We are all up in arms. What the hell are we are going to do? We have been ringing estate agents and there’s nothing available.

“How is it helping people, kicking us out with the housing situation. They don’t say what they are going to dispose the housing to.

“It’s scandalous.”

Mrs Hall added: “I think it’s callous. There are families up the road with young children who go to school round here – what are they going to do?”

The MoD has been approached by PA for comment.