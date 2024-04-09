Martin says Ireland will recognise Palestinian statehood

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Martin says Ireland will recognise Palestinian statehood

By Press Association
Micheal Martin said he will bring a formal proposal to Government (Niall Carson/PA)
Micheal Martin said he will bring a formal proposal to Government (Niall Carson/PA)

Irish deputy premier Micheal Martin has said formal recognition of Palestine by Ireland “will happen”.

Speaking in the Dail parliament, Micheal Martin said he was bringing a formal proposal on the recognition of Palestinian statehood to Government.

The Irish Government had previously said it was working with other European countries on a joint declaration of recognition for Palestine.

On Tuesday, Mr Martin said: “For the past six months, I’ve maintained ongoing discussions with ministerial colleagues and other countries about how a joint formal recognition of Palestinian statehood could be a catalyst to help the people of Gaza and the West Bank, and in furthering an Arab-led peace initiative.

“We’ve agreed that the undermining of the Oslo Accords and therefore the agreement to create two states has reached the point where the accords’ approach with recognition after a final agreement is not credible or tenable any longer.

“I’ve discussed this with those in the region who are working on peace initiatives and co-ordination with other countries continues intensively.

“We’ve discussed this between the government parties and it is my intention to bring to Government a formal proposal on recognition when these wider international discussions are complete.

Mr Martin, who is also Irish foreign minister, added: “But be in no doubt, recognition of a Palestinian state will happen.”

New Taoiseach appointed
Tanaiste Micheal Martin was speaking shortly after a Cabinet reshuffle by the new Taoiseach Simon Harris (Maxwell Photography/PA)

He was speaking following a Cabinet reshuffle by new Taoiseach Simon Harris.

Outlining his own priorities, Mr Martin said there was a “desperate overwhelming need to return some hope” to Gaza.

While saying he was “realistic about the limits” of what Ireland could reasonably be expected to achieve by itself, the minister said the Irish Government’s position has been “widely acknowledged and appreciated”.

Mr Martin noted that Ireland had defended the work of UNWRA, increased humanitarian aid to Gaza and decided to intervene in the ICJ case filed by South Africa.

He said: “I have said very directly and in person to the Israeli government that the shocking crimes of Hamas and the need to secure the release of the hostages cannot justify the scale and terrible humanitarian catastrophe of the war it is waging.

“I am in no doubt that war crimes have been committed and I utterly condemn the ongoing bombardment of the Gazan people.

“I have ensured that we worked on behalf of the victims of this terrible war – the hostages and the people of Gaza.”

Mr Martin said he had taken an approach of building international alliances through direct diplomacy, rather than “angry speeches and unilateral action”.

1916 Easter Rising commemoration
Sinn Fein leader Mary Lou McDonald (Niall Carson/PA)

Sinn Fein leader Mary Lou McDonald said Ireland’s recognition of Palestinian statehood should happen “now”.

She said: “Taoiseach, I also want to put it to you that you put your money where your mouth is on the issue of Palestine.

“The Israeli slaughter and war crimes in Gaza continue as we speak – they are broadcast live.

“And words are not enough, condemnation is not enough. Action is needed.

“So recognition of the state of Palestine has to happen now. Why the delay? Why the equivocation? It’s long past time that this was done.”

She also called on the Government to implement the Occupied Territories Bill, which would prohibit trade and economic co-operation in illegal settlements deemed occupied under international law.