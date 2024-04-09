What has happened since the Cass Review was launched nearly four years ago?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
What has happened since the Cass Review was launched nearly four years ago?

By Press Association
The Cass Review was commissioned by NHS England to look into gender services for children (Alamy/PA)
The Cass Review was commissioned by NHS England to look into gender services for children (Alamy/PA)

A major review into gender services for children and young people has been published.

Here is a timeline of events since it was launched almost four years ago.

GIDS at the Tavistock trust was the only service available in England for children and young people with gender dysphoria (Aaron Chown/PA)
– 2020

September: The Independent Review of Gender Identity Services for Children and Young People is commissioned by NHS England and NHS Improvement to make recommendations about NHS services for gender-questioning children and young people.

Led by Dr Hilary Cass, former president of the Royal College of Paediatrics and Child Health, it is known as the Cass Review.

NHS England says it has been established “in response to a complex and diverse range of issues” including the significant rise in referrals to the Gender Identity Development Service (Gids) at the Tavistock and Portman NHS Foundation Trust from just under 250 in 2011/12 to more than 5,000 in 2021/22.

October and November: The Care Quality Commission (CQC) inspects Gids, which is the only service available in England for children and young people with gender dysphoria, also treating children and young people from Wales.

– 2021

The Care Quality Commission rated Gids inadequate in a 2020 inspection (Alamy/PA)
January: The CQC publishes its inspection report which rates the service inadequate overall.

The watchdog says the service is difficult to access, with young people waiting more than two years for their first appointment, and that staff do not develop holistic care plans for patients, with “significant variations in the clinical approach of professionals” and no clarity in records on why decisions had been made.

– 2022

March: Dr Cass publishes her interim report, saying a “fundamentally different service model is needed which is more in line with other paediatric provision”, and concluding that a sole provider of such services is “not a safe or viable long-term option”.

July: The NHS announces Gids will close and be replaced with a regional network, aimed to be up and running by spring 2023.

– 2023

The deadline for the regional clinics to be operating is pushed back amid what NHS England describes as the “complex” set-up of the “completely new service”. The new aim is spring 2024.

– 2024

NHSE said it hopes two new regional hubs will be the first of up to eight specialist centres (Alamy/PA)
March: NHS England confirms children will no longer be prescribed puberty blockers at gender identity clinics, saying there is not enough evidence to support their “safety or clinical effectiveness” and that they would only be available to children as part of clinical research trials.

April: New regional hubs open as the Gids at Tavistock officially closes.

Led by London’s Great Ormond Street Hospital and Alder Hey Children’s Hospital in Liverpool, NHS England hopes they will be the first of up to eight specialist centres as part of the north and south hubs over the next two years.

The Cass Review’s final report is published.