Labour pull ahead of SNP for first time since indyref, poll suggests

Labour have pulled ahead of the SNP in Westminster voting for the first time since before the 2014 independence referendum, a new poll has suggested.

A survey by YouGov for The Times newspaper spoke to 1,100 Scots between March 25 and April 2 and found 33% backed Labour for the next general election, up by one point from the last poll in October.

The SNP dropped two points to 31% among decided voters, while the Scottish Tories fell off sharply, shedding six points to 14%.

The gap between the two parties at Holyrood also reduced, with Labour gaining three points in the constituency vote, being backed by 32% of respondents, while the SNP dropped to 34% from 37%.

Meanwhile, the view on Scottish independence remained the same, with 47% of decided voters in favour and 53% opposed.

Responding to the poll, Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar said: “This is a huge moment, but we take nothing for granted.

“Under my leadership, Scottish Labour is fighting for every vote to deliver the change that Scotland needs.”

SNP MP Tommy Sheppard said: “The Tories will rightly be sent packing at the next general election – and they deserve nothing less.

“However, with both Sir Keir Starmer’s Labour Party and the Tories joined at the hip on all major fiscal policies, including Brexit, it’s clear that only the SNP are offering that alternative with independence.

“At the next election, it is only the SNP who can make Scotland Tory free, stand up for Scotland’s values, and defend Scotland’s interests at every possible opportunity.”