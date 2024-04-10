Scottish Labour candidate suspended after ‘sharing offensive tweets’

A Scottish Labour candidate at the next general election has been suspended pending an investigation into social media posts she liked and shared.

Wilma Brown, the candidate in Kirkcaldy and Cowdenbeath, deleted her account on X – formerly Twitter – when the posts came to light.

Ms Brown was not accused of posting controversial materials, but was seen to like and share a number of posts criticising First Minister Humza Yousaf and the Scottish Government’s stance on gender recognition.

Wilma Brown was suspended from the party (Euan Cherry/PA)

A spokesperson for the party said: “The Labour Party takes all complaints seriously.

“They are fully investigated in line with our rules and procedures, and any appropriate action is taken.”

It is understood she has been suspended pending the outcome of an investigation.

SNP depute leader Keith Brown earlier said that Ms Brown, who had campaigned with party leader Sir Keir Starmer in her constituency, should be dropped as a candidate.

“The appalling tweets endorsed by the Labour Party candidate for Cowdenbeath and Kirkcaldy are deeply offensive, racist and completely unacceptable,” he said.

“Wilma Brown is clearly unfit to be a candidate at the general election.

“Sir Keir Starmer must sack her immediately and explain why she was ever selected given her long and very public history of endorsing deeply offensive comments.

“This is a candidate who Keir Starmer has personally endorsed and visited to campaign alongside. He must explain how this was allowed to happen.”