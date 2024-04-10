Property sales expectations put spring in the step of the housing market

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business UK and abroad

Property sales expectations put spring in the step of the housing market

By Press Association
House sales are expected to bounce upwards in the months ahead, according to the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors (Daniel Leal-Olivas/PA)
House sales are expected to bounce upwards in the months ahead, according to the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors (Daniel Leal-Olivas/PA)

Surveyors are predicting that house sales will bounce upwards in the months ahead.

There was a steady improvement in sentiment in March, with home buyer demand and the supply of available properties increasing, the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors (Rics) said.

But it cautioned that, against a backdrop of elevated mortgage rates, the scope for an acceleration in housing market activity “will still be relatively limited”.

A net balance of 8% of property professionals reported seeing inquiries from new buyers rising rather than falling in March. This was the most positive result since February 2022, Rics said.

The flow of fresh property listings increased for the fourth month in a row, with a net balance of 13% of professionals noting a pick-up in new instructions to sell in March.

Looking to the next three months, a net balance of 13% of professionals expect house sales to increase. Over the year ahead, a balance of 46% are expecting to see an increase in sales.

There were also signs of house prices stabilising. A net balance of 4% of professionals observed prices falling rather than rising in March.

While this was a negative reading, the balance was significantly narrower than a balance of 67% of professionals who saw prices falling rather than rising back in September 2023.

In the lettings market, demand from tenants continued to rise, while landlord instructions fell, pointing to a squeeze on supply.

Consequently, a net balance of 34% of professionals expect rental prices to rise in the next three months.

The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) released research this week indicating that half (50%) of renters reported not coping financially or finding it difficult to cope in January. Just over six in 10 (62%) renters in the FCA’s research had seen rent increases in the previous 12 months.

Tarrant Parsons, senior economist, Rics, said: “Demand continues to recover gradually across the UK housing market, with new buyer inquiries rising for a third month in succession according to the latest survey feedback.

“With the inflation backdrop turning a little less difficult of late, this has led to expectations that the Bank of England will be able to start lowering interest rates later in the year. This should continue to support the market to a certain degree going forward.

“In keeping with this, near-term sales expectations point to an improving outlook, albeit the scope for an acceleration in activity will still be relatively limited given mortgage rates are set to remain much higher than in 2020/21.”