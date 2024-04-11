Private rent rises across the board in Scotland, figures show

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Private rent rises across the board in Scotland, figures show

By Press Association
Rents have risen across the board in Scotland (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Rent has risen by at least 11.7% across the private rented sector in the past year, figures show.

The Scottish Government released its housing market review on Thursday, showing the level of rent increases across the country in the year up to September.

The highest increase was seen in shared, one-bed homes, where average rent increased by 15.1% to £490 per month.

Two-bed homes increased by 14.3% to £841 per month, while three and four-bed homes increased by 13.3% and 13.4% respectively.

The smallest increase was in non-shared, one-bed flats, which rose by 11.7% to £648.

Rent increases varied by geography, with Dumfries and Galloway seeing a jump of just 1.5%, compared to 22.3% in greater Glasgow.

The figures come as the provisions of the Scottish Government’s rent cap and eviction ban ended last month.

The release covers advertised rent prices, which the 33-page report said do not reflect the impact of the rent cap, given it only affected rent rises for current tenants, rather than between tenancies.

But the Scottish Tory housing spokesman, Miles Briggs, described the rent controls as “misguided”.

“These eye-watering rent rises are higher still in Glasgow, the back yard of Patrick Harvie, the architect and champion of this failed policy,” he said.

“Scotland is in the midst of a housing crisis and this policy, which has led to landlords removing properties from the rental market, has exacerbated it.

“And things are set to get worse still with the SNP-Greens’ brutal £200 million cut to the housing budget.

“Only the Scottish Conservatives are committed to tackling the housing crisis and putting an end to the SNP-Greens’ rash housing policies.”

The Scottish Government has been contacted for comment.