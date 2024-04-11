Iranian threats against Israel ‘unacceptable’, says Prime Minister

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Iranian threats against Israel ‘unacceptable’, says Prime Minister

By Press Association
Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has threatened to attack Israel after an air strike killed two of Iran’s top generals in Syria. (Office of the Iranian Supreme Leader via AP)
Iranian threats to carry out a missile strike against Israel are “unacceptable”, the Prime Minister said as he reaffirmed the UK’s support for Tel Aviv’s right to defend itself.

Tehran has vowed to retaliate after two of its top generals were killed in an air strike on its consulate in Syria earlier this month that the US military believes was carried out by Israel.

Although Israel has not commented on the attack, Iran’s leader the Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said the country “must be punished and it shall be”.

Speaking to broadcasters on Thursday, Mr Sunak condemned the Ayatollah’s comments, saying they were “unacceptable”.

He said: “We, like the Americans, fully support Israel’s right to defend itself against that.”

Mr Sunak added that Britain had already “highlighted Iran as a significant risk to regional security” and taken steps to protect the UK from threats from Tehran.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak visit to Surrey
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said the UK, like America, would support Israel’s right to defend itself against Iran (Leon Neal/PA)

His comments echo those of US President Joe Biden, who said on Wednesday that his country’s commitment to Israel’s security in the face of Iranian threats was “ironclad”.

Israel itself has already threatened to strike directly at Iran if it launched an attack from its territory, and there are fears the Israel-Hamas war could also be expanded through the involvement of the Iran-backed, Lebanon-based militant group Hezbollah.

Thursday also brought the repatriation of three British aid workers killed in an Israeli air strike in Gaza.

James Kirby, Jim Henderson and John Chapman were working for the aid group World Central Kitchen when their convoy was struck in an attack that killed four other aid workers.

Their families paid tribute to the three men, with Mr Kirby’s saying he would be “missed by many” while Mr Henderson’s described him as “our shining light”.

Mr Chapman’s family said he would be “missed deeply” and was “an inspiration to many”.