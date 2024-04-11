Sarwar: The existence of the NHS is under threat from the SNP

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Sarwar: The existence of the NHS is under threat from the SNP

By Press Association
Anas Sarwar has said the existence is under threat from the SNP (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar has said the existence of the NHS is under threat from the SNP as he pledged his party would bring in “vital funds” for the service.

The party leader will lead an “NHS day of action” on Friday, where he is expected to campaign in Lanarkshire, outlining Labour’s plans for the health service.

Under proposals from Shadow Chancellor Rachel Reeves, a further £1.6 billion will be spent on health under a Labour government to reduce NHS waiting lists in England – resulting in an expected £134 million in Barnett consequentials for Scotland.

The Scottish Government, which controls the NHS north of the border, has repeatedly said it will pass on any and all health consequentials received to the service.

Speaking ahead of the campaign day, Mr Sarwar said: “After 17 years of SNP misrule, Scotland’s NHS is on its knees with patients and staff paying the price of SNP incompetence.

“The NHS is Labour’s greatest achievement but the fact is that it’s very existence is at threat under the SNP.

“Labour’s bold plans to crack down on tax dodgers will deliver vital funds to get Scotland’s NHS back on track, cut waiting lists and help patients.

“This is the difference that a Labour government can and will make to the people of Scotland.”

The SNP has been contacted for comment.

Scottish Tory deputy health spokeswoman Tess White said the health service was in need of “urgent reform” and that her party had set out plans to recruit 1,000 more GPs, increase primary care funding and improve digitisation.

“A combination of the SNP’s dire workforce planning and Humza Yousaf’s flimsy Covid recovery plan have seen waiting times spiralling out of control, leading to tragic and avoidable deaths because there simply isn’t enough capacity in the NHS,” she said.

“It’s clear that urgent reform is needed to ensure the NHS is sustainable, and that means addressing both capacity and demand.”