Sarwar: The existence of the NHS is under threat from the SNP

Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar has said the existence of the NHS is under threat from the SNP as he pledged his party would bring in “vital funds” for the service.

The party leader will lead an “NHS day of action” on Friday, where he is expected to campaign in Lanarkshire, outlining Labour’s plans for the health service.

Under proposals from Shadow Chancellor Rachel Reeves, a further £1.6 billion will be spent on health under a Labour government to reduce NHS waiting lists in England – resulting in an expected £134 million in Barnett consequentials for Scotland.

The Scottish Government, which controls the NHS north of the border, has repeatedly said it will pass on any and all health consequentials received to the service.

Speaking ahead of the campaign day, Mr Sarwar said: “After 17 years of SNP misrule, Scotland’s NHS is on its knees with patients and staff paying the price of SNP incompetence.

“The NHS is Labour’s greatest achievement but the fact is that it’s very existence is at threat under the SNP.

“Labour’s bold plans to crack down on tax dodgers will deliver vital funds to get Scotland’s NHS back on track, cut waiting lists and help patients.

“This is the difference that a Labour government can and will make to the people of Scotland.”

The SNP has been contacted for comment.

Scottish Tory deputy health spokeswoman Tess White said the health service was in need of “urgent reform” and that her party had set out plans to recruit 1,000 more GPs, increase primary care funding and improve digitisation.

“A combination of the SNP’s dire workforce planning and Humza Yousaf’s flimsy Covid recovery plan have seen waiting times spiralling out of control, leading to tragic and avoidable deaths because there simply isn’t enough capacity in the NHS,” she said.

“It’s clear that urgent reform is needed to ensure the NHS is sustainable, and that means addressing both capacity and demand.”