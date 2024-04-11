Government needs TikTok strategy to combat misinformation, say MPs

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Government needs TikTok strategy to combat misinformation, say MPs

By Press Association
MPs have urged the Government to develop a strategy for using platforms such as TikTok to communicate with young people (Yui Mok/PA)
MPs have urged the Government to develop a strategy for using platforms such as TikTok to communicate with young people (Yui Mok/PA)

The Government needs a TikTok strategy to help combat misinformation directed at young people, MPs have said.

Members of the cross-party Culture, Media and Sport Committee said the Government needed to adapt to new apps and platforms that appeal to young people who are increasingly turning away from traditional sources of news.

The recommendation is part of a wider report published on Friday that calls for more use of “trusted voices” such as scientists and doctors to communicate important information and combat conspiracy theories and other misinformation spreading on social media.

Defence Secretary Grant Shapps is a noted enthusiast for the platform, although his spokeswoman said he does not use it on official devices (Maja Smiejkowska/PA)

Data from Ofcom said one in 10 people aged between 12 and 15 cited TikTok as their main source of news, while 71% of 16-24-year-olds use social media instead of or in addition to news websites.

A spokesperson from TikTok said they welcomed the recommendation that the Government should engage with the public on whatever social media platform they choose to use.

The committee said: “The recent growth of TikTok and decisions to disengage from or potentially ban the platform demonstrates how swiftly sources of information change.

“New apps and platforms rapidly become major players, shifting audience habits but also fragmenting the sources the public use for information.

“The Government must have a clear strategy for communicating with young people and adapting to the development of new apps and platforms which appeal to this audience.”

During the course of its inquiry, the committee heard from BBC disinformation editor Rebecca Skippage, who said broadcasters needed to be “in those (social media) spaces” and learn from “the disinformation merchants because they are extremely good at getting people’s attention”.

Martin Lewis told the committee that he started using TikTok to combat the ‘balderdash’ produced by other users (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

MPs also heard from consumer champion Martin Lewis, who said he had started using TikTok in response to “balderdash” produced by other users of the platform.

TikTok has become a cause for concern for the Government over recent years, with security concerns leading to the app being banned from official electronic devices and the UK Parliament’s network.

Some Whitehall departments continue to use TikTok, with Defence Secretary Grant Shapps being a noted enthusiast for the platform, although his spokeswoman said he does not use it on official devices.

Following the decision to ban TikTok from Government devices, Mr Shapps’ spokeswoman said: “He is concerned that representatives of the people who deliberately choose not to engage with the public on the platforms that they actually use are unlikely to continue to represent these voters for long.”

MPs said the Government should build on the example set by Sir Patrick Vallance and Sir Chris Whitty during the pandemic and let experts talk directly to the media (Hannah McKay/PA)

Along with developing a strategy for engaging young people on the platforms they use, the committee urged the Government to make more use of “the vast number of experts it employs”, building on the role played by Sir Chris Whitty and Sir Patrick Vallance during the Covid-19 pandemic.

They also called for the Government to be more transparent in publishing the evidence it used in making policy, especially in areas that are frequently subject to misinformation, in an effort to boost trust.

Committee chairwoman Dame Caroline Dinenage said: “With the spread of misinformation on social media remaining a very real problem, it’s more important than ever that communities across the country have access to accurate and authoritative information that is communicated in an open and relatable way.

“There are lessons to be learnt from the pandemic where scientists played a critical role in communications.

“The Government is missing a trick in not giving them a larger public role in the battle to counter misinformation.”

A Government spokesperson said: “We use a range of channels to reach people directly on the platforms they spend the most time on.

“This includes through marketing on digital and social media platforms, including those which attract younger audiences.

“Once implemented the Online Safety Act will also help tackle the root cause of disinformation by requiring social media platforms to swiftly remove illegal misinformation and disinformation as soon as they become aware of it.”

A spokesperson from TikTok said: “Millions of people come to TikTok to be entertained and informed, so we take down harmful misinformation, provide authoritative content through initiatives like election centres and our new Science, Technology, Engineering and Maths feed and also run media literacy campaigns to help our community tell fact from fiction.

“More and more politicians and public bodies are joining TikTok so that they can provide users with reliable information about their campaigns, causes and policies, so we welcome this report’s recommendation that the Government should engage with the public on whatever platform they choose to use.”