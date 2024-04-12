Royal Navy seizes almost £33m worth of drugs in Indian Ocean

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Royal Navy seizes almost £33m worth of drugs in Indian Ocean

By Press Association
HMS Lancaster sized almost £33m of drugs in under 24 hours in the Middle East (Ben Mitchell/PA)

The Royal Navy has seized nearly £33m worth of illegal drugs from traffickers in the Middle East.

Across two operations in less than 24 hours, HMS Lancaster seized a total of 3.7 tonnes of illegal drugs including heroin, crystal meth and cannabis from smugglers in the Indian Ocean.

Defence Secretary Grant Shapps said the actions of the crews dealt a “decisive blow to criminal networks”.

The ship was on its first security patrol following a training period when its Wildcat helicopter spotted a suspicious vessel.

The first operation lasted eight hours during which Royal Marines from 42 Commando secured the boat, allowing Lancaster’s sailors to board the vessel and recover nearly 100 packages containing heroin and crystal meth.

Less than 24 hours later, commandos and sailors from the Lancaster seized 2.4 tonnes of hashish, a form of cannabis, after the Royal Navy ship worked with its helicopter to spot and track another suspected boat throughout the night.

Collectively, the drugs seized in both operations had a street value of just under £33m, according to the National Crime Agency.

This comes just weeks after £17 million worth of illegal narcotics was sized by HMS Trent in the Caribbean.

Mr Shapps said: “The fantastic achievements of the crew of HMS Lancaster and Royal Marine commandos in the Indian Ocean shows the important role our Navy plays policing the oceans.

“Their relentless effort and professionalism have dealt another decisive blow to criminal networks.”

Commanding officer Chris Sharp said: “I am exceptionally proud of the entire team in Lancaster executing these two interdictions on the first two days of our deployment.

“Complex interceptions like these in such a challenging environment require true teamwork across the entire ship’s company.

“This success is shared with our partners in CTF (Combined Task Force) 150 who provided essential support to the operation.”