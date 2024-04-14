RAF jets downed attack drones in Iranian assault on Israel, Sunak confirms

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
RAF jets downed attack drones in Iranian assault on Israel, Sunak confirms

By Press Association
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak records a statement inside 10 Downing Street (Benjamin Cremel/PA)
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak records a statement inside 10 Downing Street (Benjamin Cremel/PA)

RAF jets shot down “a number of” Iranian drones, Rishi Sunak said as he warned the fallout would have been “hard to overstate” if missiles launched in Tehran’s unprecedented attack on Israel were not largely intercepted.

The Prime Minister called for “calm heads to prevail” following the overnight assault on Sunday and ahead of a meeting of G7 leaders amid fears of further escalation in the event of a possible Israeli counter-strike.

Speaking to journalists in Downing Street, Mr Sunak confirmed RAF warplanes based in Syria and Iraq had been deployed to protect Israel, adding that lives had been saved “in neighbouring countries such as Jordan as well”.

He said: “I can confirm that our planes did shoot down a number of Iranian attack drones. I want to pay tribute to the bravery and professionalism of our pilots flying into the face of danger to protect civilians.”

Mr Sunak added: “If this attack had been successful the fallout for regional stability would be hard to overstate and we stand by the security of Israel and the wider region, which is of course important for our security here at home.”

Israel said Iran launched 170 drones, more than 30 cruise missiles and at least 120 ballistic missiles early on Sunday in an attack that set off air raid sirens across the country.

The assault was launched in response to a strike widely blamed on Israel on an Iranian consular building in Syria earlier this month which killed two Iranian generals.

It marks the first time a direct military attack has been launched by Tehran on Israel despite enmity dating back to the country’s 1979 Islamic Revolution.

The development threatens to spiral into a wider regional conflict following years of shadow wars fought between the two foes, as the war in Gaza inflames decades-old tensions in the Middle East.

Britain and the US have offered staunch support for Israel, although Tehran has threatened a “heavier” response if Washington cooperates in any further military action.

Israeli military spokesman rear admiral Daniel Hagari said 99% of more than 300 drones, cruise missiles and ballistic missiles had been shot down outside the country’s borders, with aircraft intercepting more than 10 cruise missiles.

Typhoon FGR4 fact file.
(PA Graphics)

Rescuers said a seven-year-old girl was seriously wounded in southern Israel, apparently in a strike, although they said police were still investigating the circumstances of her injuries.

UN secretary-general Antonio Guterres, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, French foreign minister Stephane Sejourne and German foreign minister Annlena Baerbock joined a growing chorus of western leaders urging against escalation.

US President Joe Biden said he would convene a meeting of the Group of Seven (G7) advanced democracies on Sunday “to co-ordinate a united diplomatic response to Iran’s brazen attack”.

The language indicated that the Biden administration does not want Iran’s assault to spiral into a broader military conflict.

A top US official said the US had informed Israel it did not plan on striking Iran itself.