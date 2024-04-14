Bill Nighy and Paloma Faith join celebrities demanding Government act over Sudan

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Bill Nighy and Paloma Faith join celebrities demanding Government act over Sudan

By Press Association
Actor Bill Nighy is among the celebrities who have signed an open letter to the Government about the war in Sudan (Matt Crossick/PA
Celebrities including Bill Nighy and Paloma Faith have signed an open letter to the Foreign Secretary calling for further action to stop the “terrible” war in Sudan that has now raged for a year.

Actors Brian Cox, Alan Cumming, Bill Nighy and Will Poulter signed the letter to Lord David Cameron along with singers Annie Lennox, Paloma Faith and Peter Gabriel.

Film producer Barbara Broccoli, writer Candice Carty-Williams and historian and broadcaster David Olusoga also signed the letter.

Sudan unrest
The evacuation of British nationals onto an awaiting RAF aircraft at Wadi Seidna Air Base in Khartoum, Sudan on April 28, 2023 (PO Phot Arron Hoare/UK MOD/PA)

Monday marks the first anniversary of the Sudan war that started when clashes erupted in the capital, Khartoum, between rival forces – the country’s military, led by General Abdel Fattah Burhan, and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) paramilitary faction, commanded by General Mohammed Hamdan Dagalo.

At least 8.2 million people have been displaced inside and outside Sudan since fighting broke out on April 15 2023, the United Nations (UN) Office for the Co-ordination of Humanitarian Affairs reported.

But the letter signed by well-known creatives states: “For too long, this terrible war has gone on virtually forgotten. Enough is enough.”

Annie Lennox
Singer Annie Lennox (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

The Circle, a “global feminist” NGO (non-governmental organisation) founded by former Eurythmics singer Lennox, gathered the celebrity signatories.

Lennox said: “We cannot sit back and watch this devastation unfold on our global sisters and innocent families. One year on is one year too long.

“Sudanese women and children need action to be taken now.”

David Olusoga at the Bafta Television Awards 2023
David Olusoga at the Bafta Television Awards in 2023 (Jeff Moore/PA)

The letter, also signed by grassroots organisations cross the globe, states: “Women and girls in Sudan must not be forgotten. The time to act is now.

“The Sudanese people are facing catastrophe. Since deadly fighting between two generals broke out in April last year, Sudanese civilians, and especially women and children, have been paying the price.

“Two decades after ethnic cleansing in Darfur, there is again credible evidence of mass killings by the Rapid Support Forces.

“And as the RSF appear to be winning more battles, the risk of genocidal violence spreading is growing.

“As ever, women are bearing the brunt of this conflict. Sexual and gender-based violence is widespread and being perpetrated by all parties to the conflict.

“We are calling on the UK government – and other key states – to put meaningful pressure on the warring parties, and the states that are sponsoring them – to stop the war.

Sudan unrest
A family board an RAF plane bound for Cyprus during the evacuation from Wadi Seidna Air Base in Sudan in May 2023 (PO Phot Arron Hoare/UK MOD/PA)

“Violations of arms embargoes should have immediate consequences and sanctions should be applied against key individuals on both sides.”

From April 2023 to mid-December at least 118 people in Sudan suffered sexual violence including rape, gang rape and attempted rape, the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights reported .

It added that the numbers included 19 children.

The research released in February this year said Rapid Support Forces (RSF) committed “many” of the rapes, on streets and in homes, and one woman died after she was repeatedly gang raped over 35 days.

Only four victims of sexual violence were “willing and able” to report it to authorities “owing to stigma, distrust of the justice system, the collapse of the institutions of justice and fear of reprisals”, it added.

The Circle has funded South Sudan-based NGO, Root of Generations, set up by a woman who was displaced as a child by war in the region.

Its founder, Grace Dorong, said: “(I) ended up in a refugee camp in Kenya alone when I was between five and seven years old – I know the impact of losing your home and being in fear.

“Women and children are especially at risk in times of conflict; the desperation and violence women are facing including to their children is beyond imagining.”

Her organisation supports vulnerable households, seeks to end violence against women and girls, and now assists people who have escaped the crisis to displacement camps in Juba, the capital of South Sudan.

She said her organisation “shouldn’t need to be doing this” and that “decision-makers and leaders should see the women and children in the mirror when they look at themselves.”