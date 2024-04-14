Unions have never been so important, says STUC head

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Unions have never been so important, says STUC head

By Press Association
The STUC general secretary spoke ahead of the group’s congress in Dundee this week (Jane Barlow/PA)
The trade union movement has “never been so important”, the general secretary of the STUC has said as she claimed workers are £4.4 billion better off as a result of union-backed strikes.

The annual Scottish Trades Union Congress conference is due to kick off on Monday and will be addressed by Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar and First Minister Humza Yousaf.

Ahead of the Dundee event, Roz Foyer hailed the “staggering amount” strikes in the past two years had secured for workers in pay and pension contributions.

“Over £4.4 billion was won by our movement, which is £3 billion more than if workers hadn’t collectivised together in their unions and fought for better deals,” she said.

“It’s abundantly clear that, as we hurtle towards a general election and, hopefully, a change of UK Government, the voices of our movement have never been so important.

“It has been those at the front line of our public services that have led the charge, with workers leading when their politicians failed them.

“It’s not just about pay, it’s about those who use the services we deliver.  As our core public services come under increasing threat from austerity and government inaction, we will see workers coming together to campaign and take action for better funding and support for their vital public services.

“Our congress, the largest gathering of trade unionists in Scotland, will make clear that we can accept no half-measures from either government.

“The Scottish Government, or any potential incoming UK Labour government, must heed the call from our movement and follow where we lead as we campaign for greater workplace rights, protections and funding for our vital public services.”