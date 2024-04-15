Lord Cameron dismisses idea of serving under Starmer’s Labour

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Lord Cameron dismisses idea of serving under Starmer’s Labour

By Press Association
Lord David Cameron has returned to Government (PA)
Lord David Cameron has returned to Government (PA)

Lord Cameron has dismissed suggestions that Sir Keir Starmer should ask him to stay on as Foreign Secretary in a Labour administration.

The former prime minister said he was a Conservative and “proud to be working for a Conservative government”.

Lord Cameron’s allies including former chancellor George Osborne and ex-communications chief Andy Coulson have suggested that the Foreign Secretary should remain in post due to his clout on the world stage at a time of international crisis.

Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg
Foreign Secretary Lord Cameron and Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer on the BBC1 current affairs programme, Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg (Jeff Overs/BBC/PA)

Mr Osborne had made the suggestion on his Political Currency podcast, which he hosts with former Labour minister Ed Balls, although he acknowledged it was a “totally wacky idea” .

On ITV’s Good Morning Britain, presenter Mr Balls asked Lord Cameron if he would accept the job under Sir Keir.

But Lord Cameron said: “There’s absolutely no prospect of that happening. I’m a Conservative and I’m proud to be working for a Conservative Government.”

He added: “I’m very happy to be serving under Rishi Sunak. I’m a Conservative. I work for Conservative governments. I did lead a coalition government, but that’s as far as I’m taking it.”

He also rejected the notion of a return to No 10 as Mr Sunak battles an opinion poll deficit and unease within the Tory ranks about the party’s electoral prospects.

Asked under what circumstances he would consider a return as prime minister, Lord Cameron told Sky News: “No, I’m not applying for this job. I’m very happy to be working as Foreign Secretary. Rishi is an excellent boss.

“He knows his own mind. He’s always the best briefed person in the room.

“He’s got a phenomenal brain and on issues like this, actually, you know, he’s a brilliant diplomat as well as a great leader. So it’s a pleasure to work for him.”

Asked when Mr Sunak should call an election, Lord Cameron said: “Whenever he thinks it’s right.”

The last peer to serve in No 10, Sir Alec Douglas-Home, renounced his hereditary peerage shortly after taking office in 1963 and found a seat in the Commons.

The Marquess of Salisbury, who retired in 1902, was the last premier to lead a government from the Lords.