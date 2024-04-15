Culture Secretary urges ban of transgender athletes from elite women’s sports

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Health & Wellbeing

Culture Secretary urges ban of transgender athletes from elite women’s sports

By Press Association
Lucy Frazer (Victoria Jones/PA)
Lucy Frazer (Victoria Jones/PA)

Culture Secretary Lucy Frazer has urged sporting chiefs to ban transgender athletes from elite women’s sporting events.

Writing in the Mail, Ms Frazer said sporting bodies have a “duty” to set out clear guidance and take an “unambiguous position” on whether transgender athletes can compete.

She said she had spoken to representatives of sports including cricket and football at a meeting on Monday.

“For years it was too loaded an issue to touch, despite the fact that it has the potential to make women’s playing fields far from level,” Ms Frazer said.

“That’s why this week I called together representatives from key sporting organisations, like the England and Wales Cricket Board and Football Association, to encourage them to follow the lead of other sports in not allowing trans athletes to compete against women at the elite level.”

The Culture Secretary said that “biology matters” when it comes to sport.

“Sporting bodies have a duty to women competing in sport to set out clear guidance and take an unambiguous position,” she said.

“In competitive sport, biology matters. And where male strength, size and body shape gives athletes an indisputable edge, this should not be ignored.

“By protecting the female category, they can keep women’s competitive sport safe and fair and encourage the young girls who dream of one day being elite sportswomen.

“We must get back to giving women a level playing field to compete. We need to give women a sporting chance.”

Ms Frazer gave examples of sports such as cycling and running, which she said had made “positive progress”.

“By implementing an ‘open’ category for transgender athletes to compete against those with a birth sex of male, the ‘female’ category remains solely for those with a birth sex of female,” she said.

“Everyone can take part and nobody experiences an unfair advantage.”

Referring to the Cass Review, she said inaction “cannot be an option”.

“Among the many lessons of the Cass Review, it has shown us that inaction and a failure to confront the issues at stake cannot be an option,” she said.

The Cass Review, published last week, found children had been let down by a lack of research and evidence on the use of puberty blockers and hormones.

The recommendations in the lengthy and long-awaited report prompted NHS England, which had already stopped puberty blockers being given to under-16s, to announce a review into the use of hormones.