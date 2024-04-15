More than two thirds of proposed Holyrood constituencies changed after feedback

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More than two thirds of proposed Holyrood constituencies changed after feedback

By Press Association
Boundaries Scotland has revised its suggestions for more than two thirds of constituency seats in the Scottish Parliament. (Jane Barlow/PA)
Revised proposals for Holyrood constituencies could see a total of 30 seats given new names and boundaries.

With Boundaries Scotland in the process of updating the 73 constituency seats in the Scottish Parliament, a proposed set of revamped seats had already been published.

But feedback from local areas means that 30 of those seats now have new names and new boundaries.

Meanwhile, 18 constituencies have had some  minor changes made to their boundaries but will retain the name from the original proposals, and three constituencies have had some changes made to the name of the seat, although the boundaries have stayed the same.

While over two thirds of thirds of seats have been changed from the original proposals, there are 22  constituencies that are unchanged.

Boundaries Scotland said the consultation had resulted in “very useful feedback and suggested improvements” in areas including Edinburgh, Prestonpans, Kilmarnock, Clydebank, Johnstone and East Renfrewshire.

It held six local inquiries to hear further views in Musselburgh, Kilmarnock, Clydebank, Johnstone and Newton Mearns, Edinburgh and Peebles.

A consultation on its revised proposals will now run until May 15.

Speaking at the start of this consultation period, Ailsa Henderson the chair of Boundaries Scotland said: “We were very pleased with the number of responses, as well as the quality of arguments and varied suggestions submitted during our first consultation.

“These have helped us to improve upon our provisional proposals and we have made changes to over two-thirds of the constituencies as a direct result of responses submitted during the consultation and at local inquiries.”

She added: “We think we have managed to address the vast majority of concerns while also following the rules as set out in legislation.

“We would now like to hear further views from the public on our revised proposals over the next month.”

At the end of this consultation Boundaries Scotland will consider the responses received and if further changes are needed to constituencies. If more changes are proposed, another one-month-long consultation will be held.