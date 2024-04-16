Education Secretary: Prayer policy ruling should give headteachers ‘confidence’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

Education Secretary: Prayer policy ruling should give headteachers ‘confidence’

By Press Association
Education Secretary Gillian Keegan said headteachers are ‘best placed to take decisions’ on these matters (Danny Lawson/PA)
Education Secretary Gillian Keegan said headteachers are 'best placed to take decisions' on these matters (Danny Lawson/PA)

A High Court ruling that a school’s ban on prayer rituals is lawful should give “best-placed” headteachers “confidence” in making decisions for their pupils, the Education Secretary has said.

The Michaela Community School in north London successfully defended a legal challenge brought by a Muslim pupil over the school’s policy after she claimed it was discriminatory and “uniquely” affected her faith due to its ritualised nature.

However, the school, founded and led by headteacher Katharine Birbalsingh, a former government social mobility tsar, argued its prayer policy was justified after it faced death and bomb threats linked to religious observance on site.

In a judgment on Tuesday, Mr Justice Linden dismissed the pupil’s bid and said there was “a rational connection between the aim of promoting the team ethos of the school, inclusivity, social cohesion etc and the prayer ritual policy”.

Following the decision, Education Secretary Gillian Keegan said the ruling “should give all school leaders confidence in making the right decision for their school while prioritising tolerance and respect between those of different faiths and none”.

She added: “The Government has always been clear that heads are best placed to take decisions on what is permitted in their school on these matters, to balance the rights of all with the ethos of the school community – including in relation to whether and how to accommodate prayer.

“This judgment confirms this.”

In the wake of the ruling, Humanists UK called on the Government to develop national guidance on religious practices in schools to address building “resentment” in the system.

The charity’s chief executive Andrew Copson said: “In the absence of national guidance on religious practices in schools and of a serious national discussion about existing laws, cases like this will continue to be brought. Schools shouldn’t be left alone to deal with this.

“Today’s High Court judgment requires serious thinking from the Government about how to protect the child’s freedom of religion or belief while also making sure our education system is fair and inclusive to all.”

Secular campaigners said the ruling serves as a reminder that claims of religious freedom “do not trump all other considerations”.

Stephen Evans, chief executive of the National Secular Society, also welcomed the judgment.

He said: “If a school wishes to uphold a secular ethos, it should be entitled to do so.

“Schools should be environments where everyone feels welcomed and valued, but that doesn’t mean students have untrammelled religious freedom.

“Where the manifestation of religion is deemed divisive or disruptive, a balance must be struck. We’re pleased the school’s actions have been vindicated.”