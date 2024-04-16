Government accused of being out of touch with ‘ruthless net zero agenda’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Government accused of being out of touch with ‘ruthless net zero agenda’

By Press Association
Justin Tomlinson stated the party had to ‘win hearts and minds’ (PA)
Justin Tomlinson stated the party had to ‘win hearts and minds’ (PA)

The Government has been accused of being “out of touch” with the country on net zero policy.

During a Commons session on energy security and net-zero, Conservative backbenchers questioned the Government’s strategy to reduce emissions, with Energy minister Justin Tomlinson stating the party had to “win hearts and minds”.

Meanwhile, Reform MP Lee Anderson (Ashfield) called green energy industrialist and Labour Party donor Dale Vince a “rich eco-fanatic”.

The new energy minister has defended the Government’s net zero agenda after a Tory former minister branded it “economic madness” and urged him to scrap it.

Conservative Democratic Organisation conference
Dame Andrea Jenkyns (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Former minister Dame Andrea Jenkyns told the Commons: “Does the minister agree with me that it is economic madness to pursue our current ruthless net zero agenda, outsourcing carbon production to the likes of China and forcing us to pay more to heat our homes and power our economy?

“We must put the British taxpayer first.”

Mr Tomlinson, who took up the role of energy minister last week, replied: “It is crucial that we work with the public and businesses, not against them.

“But as we set out in our Powering Up Britain plan to secure our energy system, by ensuring a resilient and reliable supply, increasing our energy efficiency and crucially, as will be welcomed by her, bringing down bills.”

Mr Tomlinson replaced Graham Stuart, the Conservative MP for Beverley and Holderness, who announced his departure from the role to focus on local issues.

Conservative MP Andrew Rosindell (Romford) said the party was “not taking the people with us on this issue”.

He told the Commons: “I’ve been speaking to my constituents about the whole agenda of net zero and whilst the people of Romford are very determined to see cleaner and greener energy sources, I have to say the priority I think for my constituents is energy security, energy self-sufficiency and energy sovereignty.

“I’m worried that we’re not taking the people with us on this issue because a lot of people simply cannot afford this extreme agenda which actually could finish up giving China a competitive advantage.”

Mr Tomlinson replied: “(Mr Rosindall) highlights the importance of working with the public and business whilst the shadow secretary of state (Ed Miliband) wishes to sneer at those who are sceptical. We have to win hearts and minds.

“And that’s why (Mr Rosindall) will welcome our powering Britain plan to secure our energy system by ensuring a resilient and reliable supply, increasing our energy efficiency and crucially bringing down bills.”

Former Tory Mr Anderson told the Commons: “This whole net zero session this morning has proved once again to me how out of touch this place is with the rest of the country.

“The poorest 40% of UK households will be made much worse off with net-zero policies, this is according to a report from York University, the poor will get poorer and rich eco-fanatics like Dale Vince will get richer and pass off some of his millions to that lot there and Just Stop Oil.

“Can the minister confirm to me to the nearest trillion pounds, how much net-zero will cost?”

Energy minister Andrew Bowie replied: “I’m very proud of what this Government has done to protect the poorest in society from rising bills, which by the way was the result of international factors and a volatile gas market.

“But let me be absolutely clear, the only way that Dale Vince, his climate extremists and his enablers will come anywhere close to having influence on energy policy is by electing a Labour government, which frankly is the only thing voting Reform is going to achieve.”