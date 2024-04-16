Incoming Bank of England deputy governor rejects calls to scrap OBR

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Incoming Bank of England deputy governor rejects calls to scrap OBR

By Press Association
The Bank of England in the City of London (Yui Mok/PA)
The Bank of England in the City of London (Yui Mok/PA)

The incoming deputy governor of the Bank of England has rejected calls for the UK’s fiscal watchdog to be scrapped and stressed there is “widespread support” for the central bank.

However, Clare Lombardelli, who will join the Bank in July, said she hopes for a shake-up over forecasting at the Bank of England after criticisms in last week’s Bernanke review.

Ms Lombardelli, who will take over from Ben Broadbent, made the comments amid questions from Parliament’s Treasury Select Committee.

It came days after former prime minister Liz Truss said Bank of England governor Andrew Bailey should resign over his response to the 2022 mini budget which triggered market turmoil, and said she wants to “see the back” of the OBR (Office for Budget Responsibility) watchdog.

Ms Lombardelli told MPs on the committee she believes there is “widespread support” for the structure of the Bank of England and the Governor.

She also provided her backing to the OBR, the Government’s official forecaster, describing herself as a “big fan” of the institution, having seen its economic assessments while working in the Treasury.

“It’s very valuable to have that independent expert judgment on fiscal policy,” she added.

The session also came less than a week after a report by former US Federal Reserve chair Ben Bernanke found that models that the Bank of England uses to make economic forecasts had “significant shortcomings”.

Mr Bernanke also found that Bank staff were using “out-of-date” software which had not been properly maintained.

Ms Lombardelli stressed that here will be “a shake-up in response” to the findings in the report.

The deputy governor was also asked about when interest rates – which reman at 15-year high of 5.25% – will next be reduced.

“I’m not going to put a date on when I expect the UK to start to process of loosening monetary policy but is clearly the direction of travel, certainly for European economies,” she said.